Kiara Advani: Here's How She Landed Her Big Break Opposite Mahesh Babu; Read On
Kiara Advani: Mahesh Babu gets massive attention from all heroines. Even Bollywood actresses wait eagerly to pair up with him. One lucky actress actually grabbed this massive offer. She jumped with joy after hearing the news
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Mahesh Babu bounces back from flops
Superstar Mahesh Babu delivered a massive blockbuster with the political action drama Bharat Ane Nenu. He played the role of a Chief Minister in this movie. He faced a few flop movies before this project. He bounced back strongly and delivered back-to-back hits after this film. Kiara Advani played the female lead opposite him. Director Koratala Siva recently revealed the actual reason behind casting her.
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Why a new face instead of a star heroine?
Director Koratala Siva shared interesting casting details in a recent interview. He explained his vision for the Chief Minister character. The hero holds a powerful CM position in the story. The director felt an established star heroine would not suit the scenes. He wanted the audience to feel that a Chief Minister is falling in love with a very normal, middle-class girl. The team decided to cast a fresh face without any existing stardom.
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Image Credit : kiara advani /instagram
The heroine who jumped with joy
Director Koratala Siva remembered Kiara Advani from the Hindi movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played Dhoni's wife Sakshi in that film. The team approached her for auditions because she looked homely and glamorous. The direction team went to narrate the story to her. Kiara Advani heard the script for just half an hour and got super excited. She immediately agreed to do the film because of the strong story and the chance to act opposite Mahesh Babu. The team conducted a photoshoot and finalized her.
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Memorable scenes that stayed with the audience
Director Koratala Siva highlighted some memorable scenes from Bharat Ane Nenu. The hero makes some important phone calls in the movie. Mahesh Babu also delivers a powerful press meet dialogue about their relationship. These scenes still give goosebumps to fans even after five years. The director proudly stated that casting the right actress for the right role made the movie a blockbuster hit. The audience truly connected with their special on-screen chemistry.
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