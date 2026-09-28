3 4 Image Credit : kiara advani /instagram

The heroine who jumped with joy

Director Koratala Siva remembered Kiara Advani from the Hindi movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She played Dhoni's wife Sakshi in that film. The team approached her for auditions because she looked homely and glamorous. The direction team went to narrate the story to her. Kiara Advani heard the script for just half an hour and got super excited. She immediately agreed to do the film because of the strong story and the chance to act opposite Mahesh Babu. The team conducted a photoshoot and finalized her.