Actor Nara Rohith and producer Ambika Krishna offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Monday. The duo appeared in simple traditional attire, and Rohith was also seen interacting with other devotees and fans.

Film personalities Ambika Krishna and Nara Rohith offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Monday morning, seeking blessings at the revered shrine.

In visuals from the temple, actor Nara Rohith and producer Ambika Krishna appeared in simple traditional attire as they paid a visit to the sacred place.

Nara Rohith was also seen meeting other devotees and graciously obliging fans who requested pictures.

He is best known for films like Baanam, Solo, Prathinidhi and Rowdy Fellow, The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year.

Temple Rituals and Sevas

Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule.

The Suprabhata Seva is among the early-morning rituals at the temple. The seva marks the ceremonial awakening of Lord Venkateswara and is considered an important religious observance for devotees seeking an early darshan.