Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with a family portrait and an emotional message. She shared lyrics from a song, calling him 'mera chand'. Ranbir is currently preparing for his role as Lord Rama in 'Ramayana'.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marked her brother Ranbir Kapoor’s special day with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a family portrait and an emotional message celebrating their bond. The Instagram Story features Ranbir seated at the centre, with Riddhima and her husband, Bharat Sahni, beside him. Alongside the photograph, Riddhima shared the lyrics of the song 'Ek Hazaro e', expressing her affection for her brother: "Tu mera chand hai, tu hi raina hai, ek hazaron mein mera bhai hai, saari umar, humein sang rehna hai..." She also added a simple birthday message, "Happiest birthday, Rans Love you."

Riddhima and Ranbir are the children of actor Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor. The siblings have spoken about their close bond over the years.

On the work front

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'. The film’s trailer has been unveiled, introducing Yash as Ravana and featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

The first song from Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana: Part One', “Jai Jai Ram,” was released on September 14, 2026, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Composed by AR Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas, the devotional anthem features Ranbir as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)