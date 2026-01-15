Bharti Singh Shares Glimpse of Baby Kaju’s First Lohri, Fans Adore Joyful Moments
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated baby Kaju’s first Lohri, sharing sweet glimpses online. The posts captured joyful family moments, including elder son Lakshya, highlighting love, warmth, and festive cheer.
Celebrating Parenthood Again
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are enjoying their second stint of parenthood. The couple welcomed their second child, baby Kaju, on December 19, and have been sharing glimpses of family life on social media and their YouTube channel, Life Of Limbachiyaas, giving fans a peek into their joy.
Lohri Festivities With Baby Kaju
The couple recently celebrated their first Lohri with their newborn son. Haarsh shared pictures from the intimate family event, capturing warm moments of the celebration. Though baby Kaju’s face was not revealed, the pictures showcased the happiness and togetherness of the family during the festive occasion.
Joyful Family Moments
The photos feature Bharti and Haarsh holding their newborn son with love and pride. Their elder son, Lakshya, affectionately called Gola, also appeared in the pictures, clearly enjoying his role as a big brother. The post beautifully highlighted the family’s happiness and the bond between the siblings.
Fans React With Love
Fans and followers flooded the post’s comment section with messages of love and blessings. Many appreciated the family’s humility and expressed admiration for Bharti and Haarsh. Comments included phrases like “Cutie pie” and “God bless your family,” reflecting the warmth and affection from their fanbase.
