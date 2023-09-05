Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' tweets Amitabh Bachchan as government likely to consider proposal to rename India

    Amitabh Bachchan's tweet came after reports indicating that the central government is likely to bring a proposal to rename India as Bharat in the upcoming special session of Parliament went viral.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The superstar's post got mixed reactions from his fans and followers as soon as a proposal to rename India as Bharat may be brought by the central (Narendra Modi-led) government during the forthcoming special session of Parliament.

    The government is expected to introduce a resolution to rename India Bharat during Parliament's forthcoming extraordinary session, slated for September 18-22. As the debate over renaming India heats up, Amitabh Bachchan wrote 'Bharat Mata ji jai' with an Indian flag emoji on X (previously known as Twitter).

    The move to rename India as Bharat through a constitutional amendment has gathered traction, with reports indicating that the government may present a resolution.

    On August 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address from the Red Fort's ramparts, inviting Indians to fulfil five vows, including the abolition of all traces of slavery. This act was generally perceived as a symbol of the nation's embracing of its indigenous identity.

    Also Read: Pushpa 2: Did Fahadh Faasil demand Rs 8 crore for his role? Here's the truth

    Meanwhile, an official dinner invitation for G20 delegates from Rashtrapati Bhavan emerged on Tuesday, titled 'President of Bharat' instead of the regular 'President of India'.

    The use of "Bharat" instead of "India" in official communications and public discourse has gained attention recently, particularly after RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat's call to refer to the nation as "Bharat." This debate has raised questions about the country's official name and identity, with different political and cultural groups offering varying perspectives.

    The invitation to the G20 dinner event has added fuel to this ongoing discussion, highlighting the complexities and nuances surrounding the nomenclature of the nation. Using "Bharat" in official communication raises questions about whether it signifies a shift in the country's identity and nomenclature or is simply a matter of linguistic preference.

    Several political leaders have expressed their thoughts on social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on X, “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL". But senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh opposed the demand.

    Also Read: Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda to donate Rs 1 crore to 100 families; read details (Video)

    On the work front:
    Amitabh has been working on new projects. Currently, the actor is presenting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline like Ganpath, Kalki 2898 AD, Section 84, and the remake of The Intern.

    The actor has also been in the news for promoting his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his film Ghoomar. 

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
