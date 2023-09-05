Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda to donate Rs 1 crore to 100 families; read details (Video)

Vijay Deverakonda pledged Rs 1 lakh to 100 families to spread Kushi (Happiness). He also announced that he'd shell out Rs 1 crore from Kushi's remuneration to share the joy with his fans.

Vijay attended a promotional event in Visakhapatnam after touring cinemas in Hyderabad. He said at the occasion that he would contribute Rs 1 crore from his 'Kushi' pay to 100 needy households. He stated that he would contribute Rs 1 lakh to 100 families to spread 'kushi' among his admirers.

'Kushi,' directed by Shiva Nirvana, opened in cinemas in different languages on September 1. Despite conflicting reviews, the picture is doing well at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda attended a promotional event in Visakhapatnam on September 4 and thrilled his admirers.

He said, "You are happy and I am happy. I am thinking of something and I don't know if I can pull it off or whether its right or wrong. But, if I don't do it, I'll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my 'Kushi' salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs 1 lakh cheque each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness and my salary should be shared with you all."

He added, "I will share a form on my social media page tomorrow. I still haven't come up with a plan. I will name the form 'Spreading Kushi' or 'Devera family' and send it. If the money helps people to pay their rent or fees or anything, I'd be happy. We will have a success celebration for 'Kushi' in Hyderabad in the next 10 days. Before that, I will try and complete this and help 100 families. Once I complete this, I'd truly enjoy the success."

About Kushi

'Kushi,' directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a romance drama. For the first time, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu held hands. They portrayed Viplav and Aradhya, respectively. The film was released on September 1 and earned over Rs 70 crore in only three days.

'Kushi,' produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The technical staff includes cinematographer Murali G and editor Prawin Pudi.