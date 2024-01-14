Bhagya Suresh, daughter of Suresh Gopi looks elegant in Sangeet ceremony; WATCH

The pre-wedding preparations of Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, have started at the house with a sangeet ceremony. The video of the sangeet ceremony is going viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to attend the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter on January 17. The marriage's muhurtham is scheduled on that specific day between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m.

Many famous actresses including Ahaana Krishna attended the sangeet ceremony. The groom Sreyas Mohan looks handsome with his stylish kurta. Sreyas is a businessman and hails from Mavelikkara. Bhagya is the eldest daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika Nair.

Guruvayur is going to implement strict restrictions on the day of PM Modi's arrival. The tightening of security will start at least two hours before his arrival. Devotees will only be permitted entry into the temple once PM Modi has departed; no one will be permitted on the premises beginning at six in the morning.