Milkha Singh's biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, returns to cinemas after 10 years! Relive the inspiring story of the Flying Sikh on the big screen.

The Farhan Akhtar-starrer biopic on athlete Milkha Singh, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", is all set to return to cinemas on July 18, a decade after its original release. The critically acclaimed film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, showcased the life of the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, known as 'The Flying Sikh', who won medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

In a statement, Mehra said, "'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is a very special film for me; it felt personal, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose. It was also a huge responsibility to tell the story of Milkha Singh ji, who reminded us that resilience, discipline, and courage can move mountains. Even today, the film inspires, and that's the legacy we hoped to honor. I am thrilled about the re-release."