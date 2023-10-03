Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more

International singer Beyoncé unveiled a full 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' trailer. The film is about singer's blockbuster 2023 world tour. The singer has opened ticket pre-sales at theatre chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark. It will hit USA theaters on Dec 1.

The International singer Beyoncé is now bringing her concert experience to the big screen. Her most recent solo tour finished on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. Along with singing her popular songs, Beyonce surprised fans by releasing the teaser for her next tour film, which will be released in cinemas in December. Titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, the movie marks the exceptional journey that kick-started in Stockholm, Sweden in May to the final concert months later.

The teaser gives fans a sneak glimpse of the 42-year-old worldwide icon's behind-the-scenes and legendary onstage moments.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” says Beyonce as a snippet of the Halo hitmaker with her kids takes the background. Major highlights of the tour continue to play with her breath-taking narration explaining, “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.” Not only her kids but even rapper Jay Z makes a special appearance in the clip before Beyonce concludes, “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour was her first solo performance in seven years. Her daughter Blue Ivy Carter's unique appearances during the performance sets added to the excitement. She appeared on stage with the Crazy In Love vocalist for My Power and Black Parade. On December 1, Renaissance: A Beyonce Film will be released in select theatres across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Additional cities' dates will be revealed later. The concert film is expected to air for at least four weeks on certain days. Tickets for the film may be purchased online, with prices starting at $22 (Rs 1,831).

It's been a long time since Beyonce's concert film hit cinemas. Previously, in 2019, she cooperated with Netflix on the release of Homecoming, which documented the set of her historic performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival. This was followed a year later with her musical "Black Is King" debut on Disney+. The film provided as a visual accompaniment to the music of The Lion King: The Gift, for which she was an executive producer and director.

