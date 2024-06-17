BREAKING: Bengaluru police issue notice to actor Chikkanna in Renukaswamy murder case

Actor Chikkanna has been summoned by Bengaluru police for questioning in the Renukaswamy murder case, as he attended a party linked to the incident. Despite Darshan leaving early, Chikkanna's presence makes him a crucial witness. Police will issue notices to all party attendees to gather information on the events at Stonybrook Pub.

Actor Chikkanna has been summoned by the Bengaluru police for questioning in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The comedian, known for his roles in Sandalwood films, received an official notice from the Kamakshi Palya Police to appear for a hearing today.

According to sources close to the investigation, Chikkanna was allegedly present at a party related to the incident under investigation. Failure to comply with the notice could result in further legal action, including possible police intervention to secure his presence.

Darshan and his group had been partying at Stonybrook Pub since noon on the Saturday. Chikkanna, a well-known actor, was also at the party. Sources say Darshan left the party early in the evening for some work, but his arrest has now left Chikkanna in a state of anxiety.

There is growing concern that the Kamakshipalya police may contact Chikkanna at any moment. The police are currently contemplating issuing a notice to the famous comedian, believing that he might have crucial information regarding the events at the Stonybrook Pub that could shed light on the murder case.

The police have consulted with senior officers about the advisability of issuing a notice. They are now prepared to consider Chikkanna as a witness, as his presence at the party is viewed as significant, even if he was unaware of the murder itself.

After thorough discussions with senior officers, the decision has been made to issue a notice to comedian Chikkanna. This notice will not be limited to him but will extend to everyone present at the party with Darshan.

