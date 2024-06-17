Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police issue notice to actor Chikkanna in Renukaswamy murder case

    Actor Chikkanna has been summoned by Bengaluru police for questioning in the Renukaswamy murder case, as he attended a party linked to the incident. Despite Darshan leaving early, Chikkanna's presence makes him a crucial witness. Police will issue notices to all party attendees to gather information on the events at Stonybrook Pub.

    Bengaluru police issue notice to actor Chikkanna in Renukaswamy murder case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Actor Chikkanna has been summoned by the Bengaluru police for questioning in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The comedian, known for his roles in Sandalwood films, received an official notice from the Kamakshi Palya Police to appear for a hearing today.

    According to sources close to the investigation, Chikkanna was allegedly present at a party related to the incident under investigation. Failure to comply with the notice could result in further legal action, including possible police intervention to secure his presence.

    Darshan and his group had been partying at Stonybrook Pub since noon on the Saturday. Chikkanna, a well-known actor, was also at the party. Sources say Darshan left the party early in the evening for some work, but his arrest has now left Chikkanna in a state of anxiety.

    There is growing concern that the Kamakshipalya police may contact Chikkanna at any moment. The police are currently contemplating issuing a notice to the famous comedian, believing that he might have crucial information regarding the events at the Stonybrook Pub that could shed light on the murder case.

    The police have consulted with senior officers about the advisability of issuing a notice. They are now prepared to consider Chikkanna as a witness, as his presence at the party is viewed as significant, even if he was unaware of the murder itself.

    After thorough discussions with senior officers, the decision has been made to issue a notice to comedian Chikkanna. This notice will not be limited to him but will extend to everyone present at the party with Darshan.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children book 'Ed Finds A Home' RKK

    A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children book 'Ed Finds A Home'

    Jinto wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 list of winners anr

    Jinto Bodycraft wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6; Check full list of winners

    Im going to kill Salman Khan': Mumbai Police arrest Rajasthan man in firing case AJR

    'I'm going to kill Salman Khan': Mumbai Police arrest Rajasthan man in firing case

    Varun Dhawan shares FIRST picture of daughter on Father's day; is happy to be a girl dad [PHOTOS] ATG

    Varun Dhawan shares FIRST picture of daughter on Father's day; is happy to be a girl dad [PHOTOS]

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here RKK

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan YELLED at Jaya when probed by journalist on Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan YELLED at Jaya when probed by journalist on Rekha

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 17: Know price of 22k, 24k RKK

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 17: Know price of 22k, 24k

    Kanchanjunga Express accident: Tragic train collision near New Jalpaiguri claims several lives and injuries (WATCH) AJR

    Kanchanjunga Express accident: Death toll in tragic train collision near New Jalpaiguri rises to 15 (WATCH)

    Nagaland state lottery June 17, 2024: Check Dear Dwarka winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 17, 2024: Check Dear Dwarka winning number

    Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon