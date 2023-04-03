Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more

    Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee's new film 'Shivpur' was supposed to release in May. But before that, the producer's dispute with the film's actress is the town's talk.
     

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    It's been the hot topic in Tolipara since Sunday. Actress Swastika Mukherjee has alleged that a Bengali film production company is harassing her. Arindam Bhattacharya is directing her upcoming film 'Shivpur', which is to release in May. The actress has complained of harassment against one of the film's producers, alleging that she is being threatened.

    The allegations do not end here. The actress has said she was told that her distorted pictures would be spread! According to sources, Swastika has already filed a complaint with the police. On the other hand, according to IMPA (Eastern India Motion Pictures Association) sources, the actress has brought the matter to the organisation's notice and lodged a complaint. This film was shot in July last year. The release date of the film has been fixed on May 5. The two producers of this film are Ajanta Singh Roy and Sandeep Sarkar under the banner of Indo-Americana. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Arindam Bhattacharya, currently in Delhi, told a media house, "Heard about it. Creative disagreements are bound to happen in any field. That's what happened in this case. I shouldn't make any comments from the outside." A source in Tollypara claims that the producer is innocent. Instead, he said the director had instigated Swastika to lodge this complaint, a media house reported. 

    Responding, the director told a media house, "This is a lie. I don't believe in any negative publicity.''And I will encourage an actress like Swastika!? Also, why will an actress suddenly complain without any reason?''

    Shouvik Basu Thakur, the lawyer of the production company, told the media, "I came to know about the matter only through the media. My client did nothing of the sort. If necessary, we will talk to the actress. If someone has done anything wrong, my client does not support it. We stand by the actress.''

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
