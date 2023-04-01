WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch

WWE WrestleMania 39 will occur in Inglewood, California, on Saturday and Sunday. With top rivalry, feuds and matches culminating, we present the matches and predictions, along with the start time and where to watch details.

It is the time for the year when the ultimate pro-wrestling show, WrestleMania of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), gets underway, with the 39th edition of the event happening on Saturday and Sunday at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California. With Saturday being Night 1 of the Showcase of Immortals, some of the top feuds will culminate as we present the matches and predictions, along with the start time and where-to-watch details.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy vs The Viking Raiders

It is a match that fans are least interested in. However, considering who should come out on top, it should be the pair of Strowman and Ricochet, as the two will be looking to venture into the Tag-Team Championship quest, while they are very likely to be the winning pair.

Prediction: Strowman and Ricoch win

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

The rivalry between the Mysterios has been going on for quite some time, and it all comes down to the showdown between father Rey and son Dominik at the Grandest Stage. While the former should win this, given he is the Hall of Famer of this edition and would like to retire after this match on a high, WWE might also plan on having Dominik have the last laugh on his quest to become the ultimate Mysterio.

Prediction: Rey wins

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL

A match involving legends and future legends. While Lita and Becky will not be defending their Tag-Team titles in this tie, WWE will undoubtedly plan on putting the champions on the top, given that it contains the two Hall of Famers. Also, with the two not expected to hold the titles for long, a win for the champs makes sense here, given that the rivalry is expected to continue post-WM.

Prediction: Trish, Lita & Becky win

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

The rivalry between Rollins and Paul has been an interesting and weird one. Nevertheless, it would undoubtedly be an intriguing one, given that Paul is unbeaten in singles competition in WWE, while Rollins is a star in WM. Also, with Rollins at the receiving end of Paul's evilness lately, it makes sense for the former to emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Rollins wins

Austin Theory vs John Cena (US Championship)

Theory is one of the fast-rising stars in WWE, and being the youngest US Champion to date, he is undoubtedly on the road to greatness. While Cena has returned to show him some reality, Theory will not back down easily. And, despite a possible strong show between the two at WM, the former will likely retain, given that the latter is a part-timer, and there is no point in handing the title to him.

Prediction: Theory retains

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship)

In a rematch from WrestleMania in 2019, where Charlotte emerged victorious, it made all sense for Rhea to challenge her this time. With the latter having evolved in the last few years, it makes perfect sense for Rhea to avenge her 2019 failure, and given her ruthlessness of late, she is indeed the favourite to floor Charlotte.

Prediction: Rhea wins

The Usos vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

The Usos have held on to the titles for over a year now. However, with cracks starting to appear on The Bloodline, an implosion is not far away, and it could all start with the two losing the title at WM to Ownes and Zayn, who have gained tremendous support from the fans of late, especially the latter. It will be a real heart-breaker if the two fail to win it from the Usos.

Prediction: Ownes and Sami win

Match details

Date and day: April 1, 2023 (Saturday) - April 2 (Sunday) in India

Venue: So-Fi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 5.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1/3/4 - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): SonyLIV