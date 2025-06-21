Liverpool’s 116 million-pound signing of Florian Wirtz signals the arrival of a generational German talent ready to redefine the Premier League.

The buzz around Liverpool’s new record-breaking signing, Florian Wirtz, has reached fever pitch — and for good reason. The 22-year-old German midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen has just become the most expensive player in Liverpool history, with the club agreeing to a staggering 116 million-pound deal.

But who exactly is Wirtz? And why are fans, pundits and players alike calling him the future of football?

Did Wirtz Just Tease His Move to Liverpool?

On June 5, following Germany’s Nations League semi-final clash against Portugal — a match where Florian Wirtz netted Germany’s lone goal in a narrow 1-2 defeat — reporters caught up with him in the humid mixed zone under the Allianz Arena. One question cut through the noise: “Are you excited for Liverpool, Florian?”

That subtle gesture lit up social media. The clip, uploaded online, racked up more than four million views within hours. Liverpool fans spiralled into excitement. Was it confirmation? Was he being polite? Did he even understand the reporters' thick northern English accent?

There were no words – but crucially, no denial either. And considering he had just taken to social media days earlier to shoot down a separate rumour about demanding Mac Allister’s No 10 shirt at Anfield, this silence spoke volumes.

What Kind of Player Is Wirtz?

Wirtz isn’t your typical flashy signing. On the pitch, he’s creative, composed, and deadly in the final third. Off the pitch, he’s grounded and reserved.

“Florian Wirtz is the best player in the world,” one Borussia Dortmund fan was quoted as saying in a MailOnline report, standing proudly in a Germany shirt with Wirtz’s name on the back. “At Liverpool, he will be the No 1 player. You will love him, I swear to God.”

Another fan said, “His dribbling is amazing, he is fantastic, technically good, he can shimmy past other players. I think he can win the Ballon d’Or in the next few years.”

These aren’t overreactions. Wirtz’s numbers tell their own story:

16 goals and 14 assists this season

18 goals and 19 assists the season before

Led Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title and German Cup

Averages 6.4 dribbles per 90 minutes — compared to Szoboszlai’s 1.48

Leads the Bundesliga in possession wins in the final third

How Does Wirtz Fit into Liverpool’s Plans?

Arne Slot, Liverpool’s new boss, reportedly sees Wirtz as a natural No 10 — the playmaker in the middle. But Wirtz’s versatility is one of his biggest strengths. He started on the left flank against Portugal, drifted centrally, dropped deep to collect the ball and even pressed high.

“He reminds me of Andres Iniesta,” Maximilian Koch of Munich’s Abendzeitung was quoted as saying in the MailOnline report. “Very intelligent and creative. He can also score and assist, which makes him a complete player.”

Heiko Niedderer from BILD told the publication: “He’s one of the best offensive players we have had… Wirtz is maybe even more complete now. He is really great on the ball, a great shooter, creating chances.”

It’s rare to hear German journalists make comparisons with Iniesta and De Bruyne — but Wirtz seems to deserve it.

What’s Wirtz Like Off the Pitch?

For all the hype, Wirtz is refreshingly down-to-earth. As per the report quoting a source, who has spent time with him stated, “He is a quiet guy, not like a loud speaker… He is cleverer than you think, only speaks when he wants to. He is a cool guy.”

The youngest of 10 siblings, Wirtz has football in his blood — his sister Juliane plays for Werder Bremen’s women’s team. He’s been dating model Aaliyah since 2022, but keeps his private life quiet.

He’s also known for his dry sense of humour. A video of him ranking types of potato went viral earlier this year, prompting fans to jokingly call him "potato boy" — a nickname he didn’t particularly enjoy.

He’s close friends with Jeremie Frimpong, who joined Liverpool from Leverkusen just weeks ago. “I am with Jeremie almost every day off,” Wirtz said in an interview last year.

Why Did Wirtz Choose Liverpool Over Bayern?

Perhaps the most surprising detail in this saga is Wirtz’s choice. Bayern Munich offered more money. Staying in Germany would’ve been the easier option. But he chose the Premier League and Liverpool.

“I must say I was quite surprised he chose Liverpool, we all expected he would go to Bayern,” added Niedderer. “But it is very good that he has stepped out of his comfort zone. Bayern would have been a smaller step, Liverpool is a big step. I think it will do him really well.”

It’s a career-first decision — not one driven by money. That mindset might sound old-fashioned in modern football, but it’s exactly the kind of mentality Liverpool fans admire.

What Did Fans See in the Portugal Game?

For fans who watched Wirtz in the clash against Portugal, it became evident why Liverpool pushed so hard for him. His intelligence, awareness, and decision-making stood out immediately.

His goal – a header – wasn’t typical of his usual finishing style. But it was the build-up: a sharp give-and-go, and a perfectly timed run into space that created it.

His best moment came right at the start: with a safe backward pass available, he instead pinged a cross to the back post, spotting a run no one else saw. Nick Woltemade couldn’t convert it, but the vision was there – De Bruyne-like, as some observers said.

In contrast, Portugal’s 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet evening despite scoring the winner. Wirtz, however, was everywhere.

What Happens Next For Wirtz?

From the outside, 116 million pounds feels like a huge risk. But then again, so did De Bruyne when he left Germany. And no one talks about that price tag anymore.

Liverpool are banking on Wirtz to be their next generational talent. And if his early signs are anything to go by, he could end up redefining their midfield for years to come.

As Jurgen Klopp once said: “It's not so important what people think when you come in... it's much more important what people think when you leave.”

Wirtz is already making people think. He may soon make them believe.