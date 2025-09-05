Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, The Bengal Files, hit theaters and received positive reviews. Information about its OTT streaming release has also surfaced

Writer-director Vivek Agnihotri's film The Bengal Files was released in theaters on September 5th. This political drama faced box office competition from Tiger Shroff's action thriller, Baaghi 4. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, the film is based on the 1946 Calcutta killings and the Noakhali riots. Information regarding the film's OTT release has emerged, indicating it will stream on ZEE5.

When will The Bengal Files release on OTT?

The official poster for The Bengal Files states that it will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. However, the makers haven't announced a specific OTT release date. Sources suggest the film will be available for streaming after completing its theatrical release window. The film's theatrical runtime is 204 minutes. Initially titled The Delhi Files, the name was later changed to The Bengal Files.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty files 100-crore defamation suit against TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is based on the Direct Action Day of August 16, 1946, depicting the true and tragic events of that time. Filled with twists and turns, the film's climax is chilling. After the first show, viewers shared their reviews on social media, mostly praising the film and highlighting the hidden history it reveals. One user, Milan Raj Singh, wrote, "The Bengal Files is a heartwarming film. Simrat Kaur portrayed Bharati Banerjee brilliantly. Everyone should watch this movie." Other users echoed this sentiment, stating that the film brought a suppressed history to light.

The Bengal Files Star Cast

The Bengal Files is produced by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions. This multi-starrer features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles.