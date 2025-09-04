Director Vivek Agnihotri echoed Pallavi Joshi’s concerns over political pressure halting The Bengal Files in West Bengal. BJP’s Amit Malviya likened it to The Kerala Story, accusing Mamata Banerjee’s govt of censoring critical films.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Director Vivek Agnihotri shared an open letter from Pallavi Joshi, the actress and producer of 'The Bengal Files', which appealed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for the protection and support regarding the film's release in West Bengal. Set to release in theatres on September 5, the 'Bengal Files' explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946.

In an open letter, Joshi alleges that the film faces an "unofficial ban" in West Bengal, with the theatre owners refusing to screen the movie due to alleged "intimidation" and "threat" by the state's ruling party workers.

She wrote, “Respected Madam President. With a heavy heart, I reach out to you, not for favours, but for protection. The Bengal Files, the final part of the Files Trilogy, releases on 5th September. It tells the long-suppressed truth of the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, the horrors of Noakhali, and the trauma of Partition. But in West Bengal, truth is under siege. Years before completion, the Chief Minister mocked the film.”

Pointing towards the aftermath of the film's announcement, Pallavi Joshi claimed, “Since then, baseless FIRs have been filed, police blocked our trailer, and even newspapers avoid carrying ads. My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theatre owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened and are refusing to screen it, fearing violence by ruling party workers. There is no official ban, yet an unofficial ban silences the film before people can see it.”

The producer-actress also highlighted the support of Padma Bhushan actor Victor Banerjee and various Bengali organisations while calling them the "allies" of truth, allegedly showcased in her upcoming film 'The Bengal Files'.

"Legendary actor, Padma Bhushan Victor Banerjee, along with many Bengali organisations in India and abroad, has already petitioned you. Their support proves that truth still has allies," wrote Pallivi Joshi.

The letter described 'The Bengal Files' as a "cinema of truth' and a story of "survival and hope," appealing to the President's understanding as a woman who rose to the highest constitutional office.

"The Bengal Files is the cry of Maa Bharati, scarred yet unbroken, a story of survival and hope. As a woman who rose from the margins to the highest constitutional office, only you can truly understand what it means to endure such pain and turn it into purpose," wrote Joshi.

She continued, "This is cinema of truth. But truth also needs protection. Madam President, I seek not a favour for a film but space for art, for truth, for Maa Bharati's soul to speak without fear. You are my final hope. Please protect our constitutional right and let The Bengal Files be shown in West Bengal peacefully."



Director and producer of 'The Bengal Files', Vivek Agnihotri, expressed his sorrow on the alleged halt of his film's release in Bengal due to “political pressure.”

He appealed for a peaceful release of his film in Bengal.

Taking to his X handle, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "As Producer of The Bengal Files, I am pained that multiplex chains in Bengal have refused the film's release under political pressure and threats by the ruling party. I plead for your intervention to uphold my constitutional rights and ensure its release in Bengal."

<br>Regarding the alleged halt of 'The Bengal Files' release, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that this is not the first time such "blatant censorship" has taken place in India regarding the film's release. 

He alleged that the movie 'The Kerala Story' was also denied release in theatres despite a court order under Mamata Banerjee's administration. 

Taking to his X handle, Amit Malviya wrote, "This is not the first time such blatant censorship has taken place. The Kerala Story was also denied release in theatres, despite a court order, due to threats of violence from the Mamata Banerjee administration. More recently, even an event featuring Javed Akhtar was cancelled after radical Islamist groups demanded it be stalled."

'The Bengal Files' is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who came to fame with his directorial 'The Kashmir Files' in 2022. The upcoming film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)