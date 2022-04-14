Beast box office: Vijay, Pooja Pooja Hegde's film creates record with Rs. 35 crs in TN, Rs 70 crs worldwide

A year and a half after Master, Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen with Beast, and the film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. According to early estimates, the film shattered all opening day records in Tamil Nadu, grossing between Rs. 34 and 36 crore (Gross).

The film has surpassed Sarkar's previous record-holder, which also had Vijay in the lead. Sarkar had earned Rs. 32 crores in Tamil Nadu, a record only broken four years later by Vijay. Beast's opening day might be higher as well, depending on how well the local centres in Tamil Nadu do, and the action thriller has a chance of breaking the Rs. 40 crore barrier as well. We got this data from, Bollymoviereviewz.com, where the breakup of the box office collection is given. Take a look.

Beast's box office collection day 1

47-54 Crore gross all India

62-74 Crore gross worldwide

1st day box office collection break-up

Tamil Nadu: 32-37 Crore gross

Andhra/ Telangana: 5 – 7.5 Crore gross

Karnataka: 3-4 Crore gross

Kerala: 3-3.5 Crore gross

Rest Of India: 1-2 Crore gross

India: 47-54 Crores gross

Overseas: 15-20 Crores gross

Worldwide: 62- 74 Crore gross

Vijay's Beast USA box office collection

$616,778 (Rs 4.68 Crores) gross from 296 locations

Thalapathy Vijay has established with Beast that he is the number one star in Tamil cinema right now, despite stiff opposition from Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. Will Vijay carry the film above Rs 135 crore in Tamil Nadu and turn it into a black-and-white film for distributors? We'll have to wait and see!