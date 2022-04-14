Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beast box office: Vijay, Pooja Pooja Hegde's film creates record with Rs. 35 crs in TN, Rs 70 crs worldwide

    According to early estimates, Vijay's beast shattered all opening day records in Tamil Nadu, grossing between Rs. 34 and 36 crore (Gross); read on

    First Published Apr 14, 2022

    A year and a half after Master, Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen with Beast, and the film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. According to early estimates, the film shattered all opening day records in Tamil Nadu, grossing between Rs. 34 and 36 crore (Gross).

    The film has surpassed Sarkar's previous record-holder, which also had Vijay in the lead. Sarkar had earned Rs. 32 crores in Tamil Nadu, a record only broken four years later by Vijay. Beast's opening day might be higher as well, depending on how well the local centres in Tamil Nadu do, and the action thriller has a chance of breaking the Rs. 40 crore barrier as well. We got this data from, Bollymoviereviewz.com, where the breakup of the box office collection is given. Take a look.

    Beast's box office collection day 1
    47-54 Crore gross all India
    62-74 Crore gross worldwide

    1st day box office collection break-up
    Tamil Nadu: 32-37 Crore gross
    Andhra/ Telangana: 5 – 7.5 Crore gross
    Karnataka: 3-4 Crore gross
    Kerala: 3-3.5 Crore gross
    Rest Of India: 1-2 Crore gross
    India: 47-54 Crores gross
    Overseas: 15-20 Crores gross
    Worldwide: 62- 74 Crore gross

    Vijay's Beast USA box office collection  
    $616,778 (Rs 4.68 Crores) gross from 296 locations

    Thalapathy Vijay has established with Beast that he is the number one star in Tamil cinema right now, despite stiff opposition from Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. Will Vijay carry the film above Rs 135 crore in Tamil Nadu and turn it into a black-and-white film for distributors? We'll have to wait and see!

