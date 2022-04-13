Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beast review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many call it 'complete blockbuster package'

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast,' which has a large fan following in the South, is expected to do well at the box office. The film's box office expectations have risen due to a high screen count and solid advance reservations.

    Beast Review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many it a 'complete blockbuster package' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    'Beast,' a film starring Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was released today (April 13). Sun Pictures produces 'Beast,' written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's soundtrack. With a huge fan base in the South, Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' is likely to do well at the box office. A good screen count and strong advance bookings have increased the film's box office projections.

    The narrative, language, script, and comedy of the film and the unearthly performances of the performers, particularly Vijay, have all earned high appreciation. According to the crowd, everyone from Pooja Hegde to Selvaraghavan has done an excellent job with their parts. 

    Also Read: Beast leaked online: Vijay's fans are angry as movie is on Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers

    Vijay's action scenes and comedic timing are outstanding and deserve special note. Fans describe the picture as a complete blockbuster package, filled with thrilling aspects, action, comedy, and romance.

    Also Read: Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s film

    In Beast, Vijay portrays a spy who is experienced in numerous defensive strategies. The film, directed by Nelson, demonstrates Beast's swag as he defeats the terrorists and ensures the safety of all the captives.
     

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acharya trailer Megastar Chiranjeevi Ram Charan movie a truly special film drb

    Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

    Watch Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story drb

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    Watch Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits

    Video Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party RBA

    Video: Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party

    KGF Chapter2 Tracking actor Yash journey from a bus driver son to national star ycb

    KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

    Recent Stories

    football 'We'll be back stronger': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt

    'What a game!': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

    Beast star Pooja Hegde 9 bikini pictures that will sets internet on fire; don't miss it RBA

    Beast star Pooja Hegde 9 bikini pictures that will sets internet on fire; don't miss it

    90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training: DGCA - adt

    90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training : DGCA

    Explained challenges before Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

    Explained: The road that Shehbaz Sharif needs to take

    Who is Frank James, person of interest in Brooklyn subway station attack-dnm

    Who is Frank James, ‘person of interest’ in Brooklyn subway station attack?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon