Beast review: Fans go gaga over Thalapathy Vijay's thriller, many call it 'complete blockbuster package'

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast,' which has a large fan following in the South, is expected to do well at the box office. The film's box office expectations have risen due to a high screen count and solid advance reservations.

'Beast,' a film starring Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was released today (April 13). Sun Pictures produces 'Beast,' written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's soundtrack. With a huge fan base in the South, Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' is likely to do well at the box office. A good screen count and strong advance bookings have increased the film's box office projections.

The narrative, language, script, and comedy of the film and the unearthly performances of the performers, particularly Vijay, have all earned high appreciation. According to the crowd, everyone from Pooja Hegde to Selvaraghavan has done an excellent job with their parts.

Also Read: Beast leaked online: Vijay's fans are angry as movie is on Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers

Vijay's action scenes and comedic timing are outstanding and deserve special note. Fans describe the picture as a complete blockbuster package, filled with thrilling aspects, action, comedy, and romance.

Also Read: Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s film

In Beast, Vijay portrays a spy who is experienced in numerous defensive strategies. The film, directed by Nelson, demonstrates Beast's swag as he defeats the terrorists and ensures the safety of all the captives.

