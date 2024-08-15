Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bazooka teaser OUT: Mammootty starrer promises stylish action-packed thriller (WATCH)

    The official teaser of 'Bazooka', starring Mammootty and directed by Deeno Dennis, has been released, putting an end to months of wait. Bazooka' is rumoured to be a game thriller with a strong technical team and cast, including Gautham Vasudev Menon, and promises to be an exciting ride.

    Bazooka teaser OUT: Mammootty starrer promises stylish action-packed thriller (WATCH) dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Putting an end to several months of wait, the official teaser of 'Bazooka', starring Mammootty and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis has been released. On Wednesday (Aug 14), Megastar Mammootty himself came with the thrilling update on the teaser release. The stylish posters of the movie already made a buzz on social media and the action-packed stylish teaser has added to the growing hype around the movie. 

    Also Read: Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction

    In the teaser, the megastar is presented stylishly and the action sequences have managed to thrill his fans. The scenes from the teaser give glimpses of a crime story unravelling around a unique theme. 


    Watch the teaser here:


    There were speculations about the movie being put on hold due to production and financial issues, but all of it has been put to rest now. As per latest rumours, the movie could hit theatres as early as October 2024. 'Bazooka' has been in production for some time, and it boasts a strong technical team, including Midhun Mukundan, who composed the songs and original score and cinematography by Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj. Mammootty plays the role of Vinod Menon, a former Military office and travel junkie. Actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon plays a key role as Benjamin Joshua and his portions in the teaser makes it all the more interesting.

    'Bazooka' is touted to be a game thriller, and with its talented team and cast, it promises to be an exciting ride. The movie is bankrolled by the popular banner, Yoodle Films.

    Also Read: Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

