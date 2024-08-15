Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

"Nunakkuzhi" is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Jeethu Joseph, with Basil Joseph and Grace Antony in prominent roles. KR Krishna Kumar wrote the script, which is his third collaboration with Jeethu after "12th Man" and "Kooman." The film "Nunakkuzhi" opens in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Aby (Basil), a wealthy corporate executive, becomes embroiled in a comical scuffle involving a split couple (Grace Antony and Aju Varghese), a film crew, a police squad, and a web of falsehoods that binds everyone together.



Nunakkuzhi's Cast and Crew

The cast of "Nunakkuzhi" is excellent, with Basil Joseph, Grace Antony, and Nikhila Vimal playing significant parts. The film also stars Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Binu Pappu, Althaf Salim, and Shyam Mohan. Azeez Nedumangad, Selvaraj, Swasika, Lena, Kalabhavan Yusuf, Bhasi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Riyas Marimayam, Jayakumar Parameswaran, Santhosh Lakshmanan, and Shyam Thrukkunnappuzha round out the cast. Jeethu Joseph directed "Nunakkuzhi," which was produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar, with Sahil S. Sharma serving as a co-producer.





Executive producers were Suraj Kumar, Aashish Mehra, Anurodh Gusain, Rati Galani from Saregama, and Katina Jeethu from Bedtime Stories. Saurabh Arora oversaw the film's creative production, which included Satheesh Kurup as director of photography and KR Krishna Kumar as writer. Vinayak VS did the editing, and Vishnu Shyam created the original background soundtrack. Jay Unnithan and Vishnu Shyam also contributed to the songs.

Other major positions were Prasanth Madhav as production designer, Pranav Mohan as production controller, and Sudheesh Ramachandran as chief associate director. The crew also comprised Linta Jeethu, a costume designer, Ratheesh Vijayan, a make-up artist, and Tony Tom, a visual effects producer/director. Other contributors were Binu Kurian (2nd unit cinematographer), Martin Joseph and Gautam K Nayanar (1st assistant directors), and Unnikrishnan Gopinathan (spot editor). Pankaj Kalra and Vaisakh C. Vadakkeveedu oversaw the film's marketing, while Yellowtooths designed the press materials.



The debut of "Nunakkuzhi" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this comedy-drama picture.

