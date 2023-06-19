Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film to release on OTT

The much-anticipated film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to create a stir among fans as it takes a surprising turn in its release plans. Initially slated for a theatrical release in October 2023, the makers have now announced that the film will be released on an OTT platform in July. Varun Dhawan himself took to social media to share the news with fans, creating a wave of excitement and anticipation.

In the Instagram post, Varun shared the first look poster of the film, featuring himself and Janhvi Kapoor. The poster exudes a charming and adorable vibe, with Janhvi in an ethnic outfit and Varun in casual attire. The tagline, "Every love story has its own Bawaal," further piques curiosity about the film's storyline.



The decision to opt for an OTT release on Prime Video comes as a surprise, but it opens up new possibilities for the film's reach. With a global premiere in over 200 countries and territories, Bawaal aims to captivate audiences not only in India but also across borders. The director, Nitesh Tiwari, expresses his confidence in the film's ability to connect with viewers worldwide, highlighting its captivating storyline, dramatic visuals, and the amazing chemistry between Varun and Janhvi.

The shift to an OTT release reflects the evolving landscape of the film industry, with digital platforms gaining prominence as a viable distribution channel. It also allows fans of Varun and Janhvi to witness their much-anticipated on-screen pairing sooner than expected. As audiences eagerly await the release of Bawaal on Prime Video, the film's team anticipates the feedback and reactions from viewers, eager to see their hard work and dedication pay off.