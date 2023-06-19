Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date

Exciting news for fans! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film, directed by Amit Joshi and produced by Dinesh Vijan, has a confirmed release date. Get ready to witness a captivating love story on December 7th 2023--- By Amrita Ghosh

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's eagerly awaited untitled romantic film finally has a release date. The movie, directed by debutant Amit Joshi and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is set to hit theaters on December 7, 2023. This collaboration between the talented actors and creative minds at Jio Studios and Maddock Films promises to be a unique and captivating love story. While the film remains untitled for now, it has already created a buzz among fans. Kriti Sanon will be seen portraying the role of a robot, while Shahid Kapoor plays a robotic expert. Their on-screen chemistry is highly anticipated and is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

Joining the lead pair are esteemed actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, adding more depth to the ensemble cast. With such a talented lineup and an intriguing storyline, the film is set to deliver a compelling narrative that combines elements of romance, drama, and science fiction.

Jio Studios and Maddock Films have consistently delivered quality content, and this collaboration only adds to the excitement surrounding the project. The film's release date announcement has generated immense anticipation and curiosity among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.



As the countdown to December 7, 2023, begins, audiences can look forward to a visually stunning film that explores the complexities of human emotions and the evolving relationship between humans and technology. The untitled romantic film promises to be a memorable cinematic experience, leaving a lasting impact on viewers' hearts.