Bawaal: Director Nitesh Tiwari lauds Janhvi Kapoor says, “Wanted someone whose eyes speak”

The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthysky Pictures produced film Bawaal's director Nitesh Tiwari praised Gunjan Saxena fame actress Janhvi Kapoor for her performance in the film. He said that her silent glances effectively communicate the character's inner turmoil and vulnerability. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

From Gunjan Saxena to Good Luck Jerry and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to garner appreciation for her acting prowess from both fans and critics. Her new film Bawaal’s director Nitesh Tiwari has highly praised her for her exceptional portrayal of Nisha in this Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Tiwari produced the film, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Nitesh has expressed his belief that Kapoor's silent moments in the film convey a wealth of meaning and depth, which will have an indelible impact on viewers.

Nitesh Tiwari has been highly acclaimed for his directorial works in films like Dangal, Chhichhore and Boothnath Returns.

While talking about Janhvi’s character Nisha in Bawaal, the director reportedly revealed, “For me, Nisha - needed to be someone whose eyes speak more than she would and someone who would look extremely vulnerable in certain situations. Apart from what Janhvi can bring to the table as an actor, her physical attributes were also important to me. I think if you look at her in the film, her silence speaks a lot.” He also added that Kapoor's portrayal of Nisha will leave a lasting impact on the audience, as her silent glances effectively communicate the character's inner turmoil and vulnerability.

Watch trailer:

About ‘Bawaal’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer love story ‘Bawaal’ will come on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthysky Pictures produced film saw its trailer launch in Dubai at a historic floating hotel named Queen Elizabeth 2, which was previously a warship, last Sunday. The film ‘Bawaal’ revolves around Ajay (Varun Dhawan), a school History teacher and a simple girl, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) as they discover their love for each other traveling across Europe with a twist of World War II involved.

