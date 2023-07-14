Is Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' about homophobia? Reddit users share some details

A social media post is going viral, which says that Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 will revolve around homophobia. In the movie, Tripathi elegantly will force making sex education compulsory in schools and more

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. While fans await the film with bated breath, a viral picture has hinted at what the Amit Rai-directed film may be about. A post on the social media network Reddit has gone popular, claiming that OMG 2 will be about homophobia. According to the article, OMG 2 would begin with the suicide of a gay child tormented in school.

Following his death, Pankaj Tripathi will be forced to make sex education mandatory in schools, although certain religious organisations may object.

“A gay guy gets bullied in college & commits suicide. Hurt by it, the college professor (Pankaj Tripathi) tried to make sex education compulsory so that students could learn and bullying will reduce. The religious oppose it calling it ‘against God’s will’. The case follows with the help of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar)," the post reads.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty gives advice to son-in-law KL Rahul; Here's what he said

However, the viral article needs more credibility, and it is unclear whether the disclosed information about the OMG 2 plot are true or not.

The trailer for OMG 2 was released earlier this week, in which Akshay was seen playing Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi was seen as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a Lord Shiva devotee. In the film, Yami Gautam plays a lawyer. According to the trailer, the film will concentrate upon Lord Shiva assisting his devotee through a major disaster.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier today that Oh My God 2 has been submitted for evaluation by the Central Board Of Film Certification. According to India Today, the picture has been brought to the reviewing committee as a "preventive measure." The decision was apparently made to prevent the criticism that followed the publication of Adipurush last month.

Also Read: Are you an Anushka Sharma fan? Here are 7 lesser known facts about actress

The sequel to the 2012 film OMG, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, will be released in theatres on August 11. This implies that the picture will compete alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office.