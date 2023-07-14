Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt picks up paparazzi's footwear, wins hearts of netizens, fans say 'cute gesture'

    Alia Bhatt was spotted assisting a photographer who got lost in the crowd in putting on his shoes. The actress was out with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.
     

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    If there is one actress who has consistently treated her fans and the media with respect, it would be Alia Bhatt. Her humble demeanour has garnered her millions of fans, and there must be very few situations when she would have lost her composure in public. She kept up the streak by picking up a media person's dropped slipper, but online users responded to the gesture in a variety of ways. The actress, her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt went out for supper on July 13. The group joyfully posed for photos as they left the Bandra restaurant. Due to the congestion, Alia did, however, come upon a pair of crocs that had been left behind by a paparazzi. She gave it to him after picking it up with her hands. Check out the viral video here:

    Netizens reacted to the viral video, but not in the same manner. A user wrote, “It’s really so sweet of her… seriously so down to earth.” Another commented, “Itna bhi drama mat karo ki fake lagne lage ,middle class log bhi kisi aur ke chappal is tarha haat se nahi uthate” A troll wrote, “Zabardasti ka publicity le rahi hai kyu ki movie aarahi hai 😢😢😢😢 baaki time muh chupake bhaagti hai.” Another reacted, “Down to earth see chapal uthae hai”. One user commented: "Dil pighal gaya" while another said: "Cute gesture".

    WORK FRONT: In terms of her professional career, Alia Bhatt will shortly make her Hollywood debut in the movie 'Heart of Stone' starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Alia plays a baddie as she confronts Gal and Jamie for "the heart" in one of her first roles. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder wrote the screenplay for the Tom Harper-directed film 'Heart Of Stone'. Along with Ranveer Singh, Alia is eagerly anticipating the release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The film has been directed by Karan Johar and will release on July 28.

     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
