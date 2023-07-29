Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bawaal Controversy: Israel ambassador slams Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film; Here's what he said

    The Israeli embassy in India also issued a statement criticising Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal. Bawaal has been facing backlash and wrath for its insensitive use of Holocaust references as a plot device.

    Bawaal Controversy: Israel ambassador slams Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film; Here's what he said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Since its release, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film has got accused of making fun of the suffering of the victims of the Holocaust. Recently, the Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction with the film. He mentioned that even though he has not watched Bawaal yet, he urges people not knowing the details of the Holocaust to educate themselves.

    ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set

    The Israeli ambassador in India, Naor Gilon, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. His tweet read, "I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal. But from what I have read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. This deliberate attempt at wanting to normalize Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who do not know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it."

    For those unaware, it comes a day after the Israeli embassy in India also issued an official statement slamming the movie And mentioned that they are upset by this attempt of trivialization towards the significance of the Holocaust in Bawaal. Talking about the Bawaal movie, the Israeli embassy's statement read, "There was a poor choice in usage of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice got intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it."

    They also added, "The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'.There was a poor choice in usage of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice got intended, we urge everyone who may not be…"

    ALSO READ: RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut indirectly takes sly dig at 'nepo mafia' on Karan Johar's film release; said THIS

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set ATG

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut indirectly takes sly dig at 'nepo mafia' on Karan Johar's film release; said THIS vma

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut indirectly takes sly dig at 'nepo mafia' on Karan Johar's film release; said THIS

    RRR 2: Ram Charan and Jr NTR to film in Africa, script in progress ATG

    RRR 2: Ram Charan and Jr NTR to film in Africa, script in progress

    Is Kris Jenner 'wanting' an engagement for daughter Kendall amid her ongoing 'dating' rumours? vma

    Is Kris Jenner 'wanting' an engagement for daughter Kendall amid her ongoing 'dating' rumours?

    Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway vma

    Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway

    Recent Stories

    Solo journeys of self-discovery: Empowering adventures beyond boundaries MIS

    Solo journeys of self-discovery: Empowering adventures beyond boundaries

    Jharkhand 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    Jharkhand: 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    National Lipstick Day: Celebrate with these adorable lip shades! LMA

    National Lipstick Day: Celebrate with these adorable lip shades!

    Chicken Chettinad to Fish Molee: 5 south Indian non-veg delicacies ATG

    Chicken Chettinad to Fish Molee: 5 south Indian non-veg delicacies

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Joe Root's Incredible one-handed catch sends back Marnus Labuschagne (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Joe Root's Incredible one-handed catch sends back Marnus Labuschagne (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon