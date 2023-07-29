Bawaal Controversy: Israel ambassador slams Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film; Here's what he said

Since its release, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film has got accused of making fun of the suffering of the victims of the Holocaust. Recently, the Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction with the film. He mentioned that even though he has not watched Bawaal yet, he urges people not knowing the details of the Holocaust to educate themselves.

The Israeli ambassador in India, Naor Gilon, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. His tweet read, "I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal. But from what I have read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. This deliberate attempt at wanting to normalize Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who do not know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it."

For those unaware, it comes a day after the Israeli embassy in India also issued an official statement slamming the movie And mentioned that they are upset by this attempt of trivialization towards the significance of the Holocaust in Bawaal. Talking about the Bawaal movie, the Israeli embassy's statement read, "There was a poor choice in usage of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice got intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it."

