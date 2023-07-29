RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut indirectly takes sly dig at 'nepo mafia' on Karan Johar's film release; said THIS

Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. The bollywood actress took to her Instagram story. As always, the 'Queen' actress took a sly dig at the 'nepo mafia' of bollywood and took potshots at Karan Johar as his directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released in theatres.

While Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released in theatres and is garnering rave reviews for the directorial comeback of Karan Johar with phenomenal performances by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut could not resist herself as she took an indirect and sly dig at 'nepo mafia' as her nemesis Karan Johar-directed film has dropped in theatres. Kangana and Karan's evident enmity and animosity bond with each other go way back to 2017 and has not stopped ever since because it has only grown over time. Kangana and Karan's verbal spat and war of words are really one of the most discussed topics on social media and this time as well. Kangana took a sly dig on KJo.

Her now VIRAL, cryptic and snarky note post on her Instagram story read, "Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai?."

Time and again, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have taken several digs at each other. Kangana and Karan have a frenemy kind of relationship with each other which started back in 2017 when Kangana visited Koffee With Karan with Saif Ali Khan back then for promoting her film Rangoon. Kangana Ranaut was the diva who coined the term nepotism and called Karan Johar the father of nepotism in the industry. For those unaware, she has taken a dig at him several times for introducing star kids in Bollywood and not giving deserving actors a chance.

Earlier this month, the Manikarnika actress attacked a farzi husband-wife duo, who is allegedly spreading fake news against her. Fans knew she was subtly talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "In another news, a farzi husband-wife jodi, who lives on separate floors and pretends to be a couple, are spreading fake news about movie announcements which are not happening. They are also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own. Besides, no one wrote about how wife and daughter got snubbed from a recent family trip. While so-called husband was texting me, begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed."

