After Shah Rukh Khan’s King teaser, fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan. Reports suggest the makers may reveal updates about the film on Salman’s upcoming birthday.

In director Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan is set to appear in an avatar fans have never seen before. While enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting updates, they may have to wait a little longer than expected. Earlier reports suggested a January 2026 release, but according to the latest from Bollywood Hungama, the film might now hit theatres in June 2026.

About Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’

Shooting for Battle of Galwan began in Ladakh in September, and a significant portion of the film has already been completed. The team has reportedly filmed several challenging and high-intensity action sequences. A source revealed that principal photography is expected to wrap by December, after which director Apoorva Lakhia will shift focus entirely to post-production. While a January release is now ruled out, June 2026 is being seriously considered. The team is also exploring potential special release dates in July or August.

When Can Fans Expect the Teaser?

Salman Khan’s fans may get a treat similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent teaser for King on his 60th birthday, November 2. Speculation suggests that an announcement video or teaser for Battle of Galwan could drop on Salman’s 60th birthday, December 27.

The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is based on a chapter from the book India’s Most Fearless 3 (2022) by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, and Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly set for a cameo. A photo from the set recently went viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s intense action sequences.