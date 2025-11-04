- Home
Planning to dine at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Mumbai restaurant, Mercii? Be prepared, meals are so expensive that the cost could easily match building an entire house, leaving many diners shocked.
Menu Goes Viral
The menu at Mercii, Mumbai, owned by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, is going viral. Offering European, Italian, and Continental cuisines, the restaurant’s high prices have caught everyone’s attention. Check the menu and costs before planning your visit.
Most Expensive Item
Reels showcasing Mercii’s menu are trending on social media. The priciest item is France’s Dom Perignon Rosé Champagne, priced at a staggering ₹2 lakh, leaving viewers shocked at the restaurant’s luxury offerings.
Signature Dishes & Prices
Among Mercii’s offerings, the Herb-Crusted Lamb Loin stands out as a signature dish priced at around ₹10,000, while the luxurious Truffle Pasta is another highlight, costing ₹8,500.
Other Menu Highlights
Mercii serves the popular Teriyaki Salmon for ₹4,000. A four-course pizza is priced at ₹1,100, while other pizzas on the menu range between ₹800 and ₹1,100, offering diners a mix of gourmet and more affordable options to choose from.
Eye-Popping Drink Prices
At Mercii, drinks come with shocking price tags. A bottle of wine costs ₹1,88,550, the priciest red wine is ₹1,40,000, and the most expensive white wine is ₹69,000, leaving diners astounded by the luxury offerings.
Menu Prices Surprise
Most items at Mercii have surprising prices. Cocktails are comparatively affordable, ranging from ₹900 to ₹1,200, which seems modest next to the extravagant ₹2,00,000 Dom Perignon Rosé Champagne.
Celebrity Hotspot
Mercii has welcomed numerous Bollywood celebrities. Its glamorous ambiance and luxurious setting make it a popular choice for casual dinners, lavish parties, and high-profile celebrity birthday celebrations.
Social Media Buzz
Mercii’s steep menu prices have sparked a wave of memes online. Compared to restaurants owned by Shilpa Shetty and Virat Kohli, dining at Mercii is seen as significantly more expensive.
Virat Kohli’s Menu Surprise
Virat Kohli’s Juhu restaurant also has eye-catching prices. Steamed Rice costs ₹318, Khichdi is ₹620, and the restaurant even offers a special pet menu, adding a unique touch to its dining experience.
Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian
Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant, Bastian, is pricier than Kohli’s. Jasmine Herbal Tea is priced at ₹920, while a bottle of sparkling wine can cost as much as ₹1,59,500, highlighting the restaurant’s luxury dining experience.