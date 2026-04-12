Veteran British actor John Nolan, known for playing Douglas Fredericks in 'Batman' and John Greer in 'Person of Interest', has died at 87. An uncle to Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, he had an extensive career in theatre, TV, and film.

Veteran British actor John Nolan, known for his roles in Christopher Nolan's 'Batman' films and the CBS series 'Person of Interest', has died at the age of 87. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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An Extensive Career in Theatre and Television

A respected figure in British theatre, Nolan began his acting journey in London and spent two years with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He later became part of the National Theatre ensemble under director Trevor Nunn, contributing to several notable productions. His early stage work included performances in Julius Caesar, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and The Relapse, reflecting his strong classical training.

Nolan gained wider recognition on television with the BBC miniseries Daniel Deronda (1970), where he played the titular role. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of George Eliot's novel was well-received and helped establish him as a leading television actor. Around the same time, he starred as scientist Geoff Hardcastle in the BBC drama Doomwatch and appeared in the ITV series Shabby Tiger.

Collaborations with the Nolan Brothers

In cinema, Nolan collaborated multiple times with his nephew, filmmaker Christopher Nolan. He appeared as Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in Batman Begins (2005) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), both starring Christian Bale. His film credits also included Following (1998) and Dunkirk (2017).

On television, Nolan became familiar to global audiences through his role as the enigmatic John Greer in Person of Interest, created by his other nephew, Jonathan Nolan. Introduced in the show's second season in 2013, his character was a former MI6 agent leading a powerful AI-driven organisation. Nolan appeared in 28 episodes through the series' fifth and final season.

Personal Life and Legacy

Born John Francis Nolan on May 22, 1938, he was the younger brother of Brendan Nolan, father to Christopher and Jonathan Nolan. Over the decades, he appeared in films such as Bequest to the Nation (1973) and Terror (1978), as well as television shows like The Prisoner, The Sweeney, and Silent Witness. He also lent his voice to The Discovery Channel's in-flight programming, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nolan is survived by his wife, actress Kim Hartman, their children Miranda and Tom, and grandchildren Dylan and Kara. (ANI)