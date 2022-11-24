Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their first baby girl earlier this month, recently shared a post on her Instagram account sharing their daughter's name with a lovely family picture. Here are all the details you need to know about it.
     

    Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to reveal her baby daughter's name. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby earlier this month and chose to name their little one Raha. Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo with Ranbir and the baby and revealed why they decided to keep the name. She also shared that the name has been chosen by her dadi, Neetu Kapoor.

    Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayantara starrer 'Gold' gets new release date; find details here

    In the blurry photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen turning their backs to the camera and holding their newborn. There is a tiny jersey in focus, with the name Raha. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wonderful and wise Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili, she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, and In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, and in Arabic, peace. It also means happiness, freedom and bliss; true to her name, from the first moment we held her, we felt it ALL! ❤️."
    She concluded, "Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life. It feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️"
    Take a look at the post:

    Also read: Actor Richa Chadha faces social media backlash for 'insulting' Indian Army

    As soon as Alia shared the post, her fans, followers and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower the family of three with praise. 'Bua' Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you ❤️ can't wait ❤️" while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a couple of emojis.
    The couple married on April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed Raha on November 6. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress also shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Besides these, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
    On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has an untitled film in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'hurts to see this' AJR

    Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'hurts to see this'

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art RBA

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art

    Boycott Bollywood Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha s Galwan tweet gcw

    #BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report

    Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event RBA

    Video: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB, Brazil vs Serbia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Toyota to launch Hycross the all-new Innova in India on Friday

    Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here - gps

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit trolled by psg star fans snt

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon