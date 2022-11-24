Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their first baby girl earlier this month, recently shared a post on her Instagram account sharing their daughter's name with a lovely family picture. Here are all the details you need to know about it.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to reveal her baby daughter's name. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby earlier this month and chose to name their little one Raha. Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo with Ranbir and the baby and revealed why they decided to keep the name. She also shared that the name has been chosen by her dadi, Neetu Kapoor.

In the blurry photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen turning their backs to the camera and holding their newborn. There is a tiny jersey in focus, with the name Raha. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wonderful and wise Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili, she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, and In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, and in Arabic, peace. It also means happiness, freedom and bliss; true to her name, from the first moment we held her, we felt it ALL! ❤️."

She concluded, "Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life. It feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as Alia shared the post, her fans, followers and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower the family of three with praise. 'Bua' Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you ❤️ can't wait ❤️" while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a couple of emojis.

The couple married on April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed Raha on November 6. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress also shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Besides these, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has an untitled film in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor.