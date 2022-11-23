Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayantara starrer 'Gold' gets new release date; find details here

Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film Gold has a new release date. The film, scheduled to hit the big screens on December 2, has now been preponed. Read on to find out more.

Prithviraj and Nayantara Sukumaran's much-awaited film Gold has a new release date. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 2 and has now been preponed to December 1. The film's release dates have been changed many times due to various issues. Earlier, Gold was initially expected to hit the big screens for Onam 2022, and a highly promising teaser was also released in the middle of 2022. But, the release of Nayantara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film has been delayed for many reasons. According to reports, director Alphonse Puthren and the production team are not happy with some portions of the movie and have decided to go for a reshoot. The rumour mills suggest this is the actual reason behind the project's delay.

Check out Nayanthara's Gold release date here: The movie is said to be an action-comedy. The Malayalam drama movie has been edited, written and directed by renowned filmmaker Alphonse Putharen, known for his work in the romantic flick in 2015, Premam. This movie marks his return to direction after a gap of seven years. Backed by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon, Gold will also be starring Krishna Sankar, Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma and Chemban Vinod Jose in the supporting roles. Gold features a huge star cast, including over 60 plus prominent Malayalam and Tamil cinema stars playing key roles—Rajesh Murugesan composed music for the film. The highly anticipated project, which Supriya Menon produces and Listin Stephen under Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, will be released simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil.

Upcoming projects: Apart from Gold, Nayanthara will also be the lead in Ashwin Saravanan's directorial movie Connect. On the lady Superstar's birthday, the makers announced the horror thriller Connect unveiled the tantalizing teaser of the film. She is currently shooting for Jawan, her Bollywood debut under the direction of Atlee. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. She is also Iraivan and Lady Superstar 75 in the making.

