Barbie LEAKED: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

On the first day of the movie's release in India, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie was pirated online for free download in HD.

Barbie HD Is Available Online For Free Download: Barbie, an American fantasy comedy movie starring Greta Gerwig, debuted in India on July 21. The film is the first live-action version after a string of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television movies, and it is based on the well-known Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel. Barbie is portrayed by Margot Robbie, and Ken is played by Ryan Gosling. Barbie, however, was released online the same day in HD on Tamilrockers.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer leaked online: Christopher Nolan's film available for download, know where to watch

The Barbie movie has recently been the focus of pirate websites like Tamilrockers and Telegram. Barbie's leak in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers and Movierulz hours after its premiere may have an impact on India's box office take. Barbie's is focused on Barbie and Ken's quest for self-discovery following their expulsion from Barbieland. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell are among the film's excellent ensemble cast members.

Barbie has been made available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other websites that deal with online piracy, like movierulz. On piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz, the most recent films are leaked. On the first day of release, a movie has, nevertheless, previously been leaked. Oppenheimer, Carry on Jatta 3, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan are just a few of the films from this year that have already been copied online.

The site has previously faced a number of harsh measures, however it has been discovered that the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut. If they are prohibited, they move to a new domain and continue to distribute pirated movie versions. Tamilrockers is renowned for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before they are scheduled to open to the public.

ALSO READ: Barbie REVIEW: Fans hail Margot Robbie; call it a 'Perfect' movie

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy.