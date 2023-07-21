Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer leaked online: Christopher Nolan's film available for download, know where to watch

    The movie Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, has just released across theatres. The movie has already been online leaked and is free to download.
     

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The eagerly anticipated Christopher Nolan picture Oppenheimer has finally arrived in theatres, and viewers are giddy with anticipation. However, it appears that the film is having problems. Apparently, the movie was pirated once it was online leaked.
    Online leak of Oppenheimera: Irish actor Cillian Murphy plays the title character in Oppenheimer. It appears that the movie's material has been copied and is currently being distributed on a number of unlicensed websites that support privacy. Some social media networks are also only making the issues worse.

    Netizens are now watching the movie on multiple online sites because it was stolen. They are able to download it to their devices and watch it online. The movie is now accessible and was leaked in HD on websites like Tamilrockers, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, HD prints, and Filmywap.Online, it is available for no cost download. On websites like TamilRockers, Ibomma, Telegram, 123movierulz, and others, people may watch the movie in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

    ABOUT THE FILM: In addition to Cillian Murphy, other important actors in the movie include Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh. Barbie competed at the box office against the $100 million dollar production Oppenheimer. The film dives into J. Robert Oppenheimer's captivating story, which is narrated by Murphy, who is most known for his performance in 'Peaky Blinders'. Oppenheimer was tasked with overseeing the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and was a bright, charming, but troubled physicist. The development of the atomic bomb during World War II was the project's main goal.

    In India, more than 1250 screens will screen the 3-hour, 2-minute movie. More than 300,000 tickets have been sold, with 42% coming from IMAX theatres. According to projections, the movie may earn over Rs 12 crore in India, ranking it as the fifth-largest Hollywood debut there.

