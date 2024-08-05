A look at Suhana Khan's Rs 45.05 lakh corset dress, Rs 3.2 lakh purse

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suhana Khan shared a series of photos of herself in a black-colored corset ensemble and paired it with a purse. The cost of it will shock you.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is already recognized as a great fashionista. The Archies actress channeled her character 'Veronica Lodge's' aura when she was dressed in a corded corset with a paneled structure and a front busk fastening.

    article_image2

    It was composed of imitation leather, and Suhana looked stunning in it. She paired it with a black pencil skirt that had a thigh-high split on one side. After some research, it was discovered that Suhana's black leather corset was from the luxury label Rhycni. It was priced at a hefty Rs. 38,000. Suhana's black midi.

    article_image3

    On the other hand, was designed by Rick Owens, and its price point may be prohibitively expensive for many. According to a Vogue publication, the skirt costs Rs. 44,67,533. Thus, the full ensemble costs Rs. 45,05,033.

    article_image4

    Suhana's accessories were a pair of diamond-studded earrings from the jewelry company Isharya. In addition, she chose black shoes to complement her monotone appearance. However, she contrasted the black with an iconic yellow-hued tiny Lady Dior bag. The purse is a stunning addition to Suhana's overall style, fashioned in yellow lambskin with distinctive Cannage topstitching and priced at USD 3,900, which is equivalent to Rs. 3,24,735. 

    article_image5

    The young actress donned glam makeup and confidently displayed her dusky skin tone. Her look was completed with a delicate foundation base, a touch of blush and highlighter, thin strokes of eyeliner and kajal, and nude lipstick with brown lip liner. In addition, she left her hair open and groomed it with delicate curls.

