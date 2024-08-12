Bangalore: Katrina Kaif's Kay brand eyeliner lasted or vanished in heavy rain? Woman's review video goes viral

A Bangalore-based woman shared her honest review of Katrina Kaif's beauty brand, Kay Beauty. In the video, she donned Kay Beauty's eyeliner during heavy rainfall; here is what happened next.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most well-known figures in Indian entertainment. She has appeared in several popular films in a career spanning two decades. Aside from her successful acting career, the 41-year-old is also known as a businesswoman. She is the proprietor of Kay Beauty, a one-stop shop for all things cosmetics. A Bangalore-based woman recently published her honest evaluation of Katrina's Kay Beauty eyeliner on social media.

At the start of the video, the woman. whose IG handle is Mizz_rants_alot, said, "Let me say this first that this video is an ad, but I have not been paid for it." She also stated that she was so impressed with the quality of the eyeliner that she stopped in the middle of a wet day to make the video.

Furthermore, the woman stated that she was returning home from work when it began to rain violently, even though the weather app predicted a beautiful day. She said that she attempted but failed to save herself from water splashes. Furthermore, a couple automobiles splattered mud all over her, and she stumbled on the road.

While recounting the story, the woman said that her foundation and lipstick were washed away in the hard rain, yet Katrina's Kay Beauty eyeliner remained intact. The woman remarked that she was really delighted with the goods.

"The point of all this is look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged… even my desire to return home has smudged but look at this eyeliner! What is this Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed Katty!"

This video was submitted by an X (previously Twitter) user on the social media account, and later, a Redditor also shared the movie on the discussion platform with the description, "No wonder Katrina has no interest in Bollywood anymore." Soon, people on the internet started sharing their experiences of using Kay Beauty's products and commenting on the incident revealed by the woman.

Katrina Kaif's professional front

Katrina most recently appeared in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which also starred Vijay Sethupati. According to sources, the actress is only involved in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara. Aside from that, Katrina is said to be pregnant with her first kid. However, there has been no proof of this yet.

