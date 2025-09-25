On Thursday, fans had a double treat: Pawan Kalyan’s OG hit theatres, while Nandamuri Balakrishna announced the release date of his much-awaited film Akhanda 2, sparking excitement among fans everywhere.

On Thursday, two South superstars made a big splash. One was Pawan Kalyan's film OG, which was released in theaters, and fans are going crazy to see it. The other was Nandamuri Balakrishna, revealing the release date of his film Akhanda 2, which fans had been waiting for a long time. Nandamuri announced that his movie will be released in theaters on December 5 this year. It's worth noting that Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is also releasing on the same date. A massive box office clash will be seen between the two movies.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2, the sequel to the action-thriller Akhanda, is now set for a December 5 release. It was initially postponed due to a clash with Pawan Kalyan's film OG. This film is packed with high-voltage action scenes, with Samyuktha in the lead role and Aadhi Pinisetty as the villain. Harshaali Malhotra, known as Munni from Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is making her South film industry debut with Akhanda 2. During a recent press conference, Balakrishna confirmed the new date, exciting fans who were eagerly awaiting the sequel. The film's teaser has been released along with the recent release of OG.

Akhanda 2 was supposed to be released in August

In early August this year, the makers had announced that the release was being postponed as there would be no compromise on the film's quality. 14 Reels Plus wrote in a social media post, "A film of this scale requires focus on re-recording, VFX, and the entire post-production process. Therefore, considering the expectations for Akhanda 2 after the blockbuster success of the first part, more time is needed to present the best version of the film." The first part of the film received great appreciation from the audience. In this action film, Balakrishna played a double role.

Akhanda 2 to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. This film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is releasing on December 5. It stars Ranveer along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. A powerful teaser of the movie was released in July on Ranveer's birthday.