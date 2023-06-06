Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bal Shivaji first look: Sairat star Akash Thosar plays role of fearless warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Bal Shivaji: The makers have released the first look poster on the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, presenting the lead actor Marathi films heartthrob Sairat fame Akash Thosar as Bal Shivaji.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    On June 6, 1674, Chatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj was declared King of Maratha Swaraj - producers Sandeep Singh, AVS Studios, and Ravi Jadhav unveiled the first look of Bal Shivaji, featuring Akash Thosar as Chatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj. Bal Shivaji is the first Marathi film to be created on a large scale and a large budget, aiming to bring epic value to the picture.

    Bal Shivaji will show the courageous Maratha ruler's adolescent years, presenting captivating and compelling information about his life from the age of 12 to the age of 16. 
     
    Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said,  “Everyone knows Chhatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj. But little is known about Chhatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj's formative years - his childhood. When Ravi Jadhavji narrated the story, I was mesmerised. The story is about mother and son and how Shivaji was brought up to be the world's most fearless and brave warrior." 
     


    Sandeep Singh added,  “When I watched Sairat, I knew that this new kid on the block had the spark to grab eyeballs and garner millions of fans. The box office collection of the film proved that. According to us, nobody but Akash Thosar can play Bal Shivaji." 
     
    Director Ravi Jadhav said, Ravi Jadhav said, “My film will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj’s parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale, building a strong foundation for him as a child. How from a young age his skills were sharpened as a warrior and a ruler. I worked on the script for nine years and am now all charged up to execute my vision on screen. This is the first time that I will be making a historical as a director. Sandeep Singh understood the significance of telling the tale of valour. Akash Thosar was our unanimous choice to play the lead in the film. He has the regal look and the personality to play the young king. I am impressed with his enthusiasm and keenness to essay the role.” 
     
    Vishal Gurnani, Co-Founder, AVS Studios said, "Bal Shivaji promises to take Marathi cinema to even great heights, and we are here to tell the most intriguing story of the world’s youngest warrior. This kind of film has not been made in Marathi cinema so far. It is our honour and privilege to work with Ravi Jadhav sir and with Akash Thosar and we are truly excited."

    Abhishek Vyas, Co-Founder, AVS Studios said “In this era where big visual spectacles and larger than life impactful stories are getting the audience back to the theatres, it’s our endeavour to create great cinematic experiences across markets and make films which appeal to a wide audience across the country. Though Bal Shivaji is a story generating out of Maharashtra but with the way it’s being made, it has all potential to have a wide universal appeal. We are very excited to see Ravi Jadhav sir to bring this vision into reality.”

    About Bal Shivaji: 
    Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Ravi Jadhav, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Abhishek Vyas create Bal Shivaji. Bal Shivaji will be directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Chinmay Mandlekar and Ravi Jadhav for Legend Studios, AVS Studios, and Ravi Jadhav Films. The film will begin production towards the end of the year and will be shot extensively in Maharashtra.

     

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
