Baisakhi 2023: Seven iconic songs that are must-have additions to celebrate this festival

To make this festival of harvest and Punjabi new year more special, here are 7 iconic songs that are must-have additions to ring in this auspicious festival.

Ringing in the New Year, Baisakhi is observed with great joy and enthusiasm in mid-April every year. It is celebrated in various states across the country with different regional variations. The term Baisakhi is used to signify Punjabi and Sikh New Year.

Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakhi, Vaishakhi, and Vasakhi. It is a harvest festival celebrated mainly in Punjab. The occasion gets celebrated on April 14 this year. The festival marks the beginning of a season when ripened Rabi crops are collected.

Here are seven Bollywood songs that celebrate the true spirit of this festival

1. Shubhaarambh (Kai Po Che, 2013):

This beautiful piece is in the Baisakhi playlist due to its mood and meaning. The song, created by Amit Trivedi and sung by Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak, talks of a new and prosperous beginning that uplifts the true spirit of the festival.

2. Jogi Mahi (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008):

The song sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Himani Kapoor is a peppy and foot-tapping Punjabi iconic number picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Minissha Lamba. It talks about new beginnings and forget all the sad moments. It is something that encapsulates the festive spirit of Baisakhi.

3. Aisa Des Hai Mera (Veer Zaara, 2004):

This magical number shows Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta) traveling through Punjab. The audience embarks on a captivating journey of the countryside. The song glorifies the simple wonders of country lying in its large wheat fields, extensive green lands, and the vast blue sky. It sets the celebratory mood as Khan and Zinta’s characters are having fun in the Baisakhi fair scene.

.

4. Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar, 1967):

A classic patriotic tune composed by Kalyanji Anandji and sung by Mahendra Kapoor, this song perfectly unleashes the essence of the festival. Set in a rural backdrop, the song featuring actor Manoj Kumar portrays the spirit of harvest and showcases the various roles played by our farmers.

5. O Aayee Baisakhi (Agnee, 1988):

With Alka Yagnik, Mohammed Aziz, and Suresh Wadkar’s voices coming together to create this track, it was the perfect celebratory dance number for the festival.

6. Dharti Kahe Pukaarke (Do Bigha Zameen, 1953):

This film by Bimal Roy sheds light on the struggles of a farmer who gets forced to leave his town and move to a big city in order to get enough money to trade in his cherished two bighas. Songs from this movie are emotional.

7. Dukh Bhare Din Beete Re Bhaiya (Mother India, 1957):

The song starring Nargis, Rajendra Kumar and Sunil Dutt from ‘Mother India’ celebrates Baisakhi by drawing light on the importance of farming. The song got sung by Asha Bhosle, Shamshad Begum, Mohammad Rafi, and Manna Dey.

.

