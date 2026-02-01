Alia Bhatt will be a presenter at the BAFTA Awards 2026, joining a list of global stars like Cillian Murphy and Bryan Cranston. This follows her previous international appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt to Present at BAFTAs 2026

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to take the stage as a presenter at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) 2026 - one of the most prestigious celebrations of excellence in international cinema.

At this year's ceremony, Alia will be joining an illustrious line-up of global talent including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan and others. Notably, this is not the first time that the 'Jigra' star has represented India globally. Her previous stints were at the iconic Met Gala and the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, further cementing her position as a powerful global voice from Indian cinema.

The BAFTA Awards 2026 will bring together an exceptional roster of presenters and nominees from around the world, according to a release. Presenters confirmed to date include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgard, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

BAFTA 2026 Nominations Highlights

The nominations for the BAFTAs 2026 were announced in January this year, with Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' leading the race followed by Timothee Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme'.

Paul Thomas Anderson directorial political satire 'One Battle After Another' bagged 14 nods overall, just two shy of the record set by 'Gandhi' and leveling with 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Atonement,' 'The King's Speech' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' reported Variety.

Ryan Coogler directorial Sinners closely follows Leonardo's film with 13 nominations providing the first trip for the director and actor Michael B Jordan to BAFTA's as nominees. Just below, 'Hamnet' and 'Marty Supreme' both came away with 11 nominations, with Timothee Chalamet returning to BAFTA's leading actor race for a second year in a row.

Ceremony Details

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming on hosting duties, reported Variety. (ANI)