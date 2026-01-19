Clare Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas, is set to receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards for her significant and inspiring contribution to UK film over four decades.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that Clare Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment, will be honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The prestigious special award, one of BAFTA's highest honours, recognises individuals or organisations that have made a significant and inspiring contribution to film, particularly those whose work may fall outside BAFTA's competitive award categories. Announcing the honour on Monday, BAFTA described Binns as "a driving force in the distribution of films in the UK." and praised her four-decade-long commitment to championing independent and diverse cinema across British screens.

A Champion of Independent Cinema

"Over the last four decades and counting, Clare has built an exceptional reputation amongst the British film industry for championing diverse and fiercely independent work on big screens around the UK," BAFTA said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her work has included supporting and showcasing filmmakers such as Danny Boyle, Francis Lee, Steve McQueen, Shola Amoo, Charlotte Regan and Alice Winocour, as well as films such as Deerskin, The Wife, Taste of Things, The Last Tree, Monster and God's Own Country.

Broadening Audiences and Community Engagement

BAFTA also highlighted Binns' role in spearheading initiatives to broaden cinema audiences and strengthen community engagement. These include relaxed screenings, parent-and-baby shows, over-60s programmes and dog-friendly screenings across Picturehouse venues, as per the outlet.

In addition, Binns has overseen a significant expansion of Picturehouse's social outreach efforts, including collaborations with Brixton Soup Kitchen and Poetic Unity at The Ritzy Picturehouse. Under her leadership, Refuge, a UK-based charity supporting victims of domestic violence, became Picturehouse's charity partner, with regular fundraisers and awareness campaigns held across cinemas.

'A Visionary Figure': Industry Praise and Reaction

Emily Stillman, BAFTA chair of the film committee, praised Binns' influence on British cinema, calling her a visionary figure within the industry. "Clare Binns' impact on the British film industry is profound - she is a hugely talented and beloved visionary," Stillman said. "Clare's unwavering commitment to bring a diverse range of storytelling to the big screen, her belief in the power of cinema, and her ongoing work championing emerging independent filmmakers are inspirational."

Reacting to the announcement, Binns said she was deeply moved by the recognition. "I was totally blown away when I heard that I was getting this award," she said. "I'm so thrilled not just for myself but for everyone who has worked with me throughout my career and for those who continue to support the mission to welcome audiences into local cinemas across the UK," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

About the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards

The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards are scheduled to take place in London on February 22. Recently unveiled nomination longlists are led by One Battle After Another, followed by Hamnet and Sinners, as per the outlet. (ANI)