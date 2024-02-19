Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here

    At the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, 'Oppenheimer' had 13 nominations overall and won seven prizes, including best film, lead actor, and director.

    BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan win big; winners full list here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 7:32 AM IST

    The 2024 British Academy Film Awards were presented on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England with 'Oppenheimer' winning big. This year, the Christopher Nolan-starrer film, a fan favorite during award season, had 13 nominations overall and won seven prizes, including best film, lead actor, and director.

    Christopher Nolan's acceptance speech

    In his acceptance speech after winning his first-ever BAFTA, director Christopher Nolan thanked Universal Studios "for letting us take on something dark, and seeing the potential for that." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)

    'Poor Things' wins 5 titles

    The other notable evening winner was 'Poor Things' which took up five awards total, including the lead actress prize given to Emma Stone.

    Supporting actress

    Throughout this award season, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, star of 'The Holdovers', has dominated the supporting actress category. As she accepted her BAFTA, Randolph thanked her co-star Paul Giamatti and remarked, "Gosh, I cry every time I say your name." You stand for everything admirable and admirable about our trade.

    Also read: BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos

    Full nominations and winners list-

    Best Film

    'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of The Flower Moon', 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things'.
    Winner- 'Oppenheimer'.

    Outstanding British Film

    'All of Us Strangers', 'How to Have Sex', 'Napoleon', 'The Old Oak', 'Poor Things', 'Rye Lane', 'Saltburn', 'Scrapper', 'Wonka' and 'The Zone of Interest'.
    Winner- 'The Zone of Interest'.

    Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

    'Blue Bag Life', 'Bobi Wine: The People’s President', 'Earth Mama', 'How To Have Sex', 'Is There Anybody Out There?', A scene from 'The Zone of Interest'– Courtesy of A24
    Winner- 'Earth Mama'.

    Film Not in the English Language

    '20 Days In Mariupol', Anatomy of a Fall', Past Lives', 'Society of the Snow', 'The Zone of Interest'.
    Winner- 'The Zone of Interest'.

    Documentary

    '20 Days In Mariupol', 'American Symphony', Beyond Utopia', 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie', Wham!'.
    Winner- '20 Days In Mariupol'

    Director

    Andrew Haigh for 'All of Us Strangers'
    Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall'
    Alexander Payne for 'The Holdovers'
    Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro'
    Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'
    Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'
    Winner- Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

    Leading Actor

    Barry Keoghan for 'Saltburn'
    Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro'
    Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'
    Colman Domingo for 'Rustin'
    Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers'
    Teo Yoo for 'Past Lives'
    Emma Stone for 'Poor Things' – Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
    Winner- Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

    Leading Actress

    Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'
    Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'
    Fantasia Barrino, 'The Color Purple'
    Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'
    Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomy of a Fall'
    Vivian Oparah, 'Rye Lane'
    Winner- Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 7:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos RBA

    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos

    BAFTA 2024: When, where to watch 77th British Academy Film Awards RBA

    BAFTA 2024: When, where to watch 77th British Academy Film Awards

    Cuteness Alert Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy couple seek blessing RBA

    Cuteness Alert! Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; couple seek blessing

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date RBA

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date

    Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding? RBA

    Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

    Recent Stories

    7 benefits of drinking water in the morning RBA EAI

    7 benefits of drinking water in the morning

    7 ways how morning meditation can help you RBA EAI

    7 ways how morning meditation can help you

    Shivaji Jayanti 2024: 7 facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj anr

    Shivaji Jayanti 2024: 7 facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon