    BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi's shimmery golden saree; check out photos and videos

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared her BAFTA look on social media where she donned a beautifil Sabyasachi's golden saree. She paired the dazzling saree with minimum jewellery.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone has revealed her attire for the BAFTA Film Awards before hitting the red carpet. In the fresh photos she posted on Instagram Stories, the actor looked lovely in a golden saree. Deepika uploaded two new photos on Instagram Stories on Sunday (Feb 18), ahead of the coveted award presentation at London's Royal Festival Hall. The first photo was a close-up of Deepika from behind.

    She kept her hair in a messy bun and wore a similar sleeveless shirt with her golden saree. The second photo provided a complete glimpse of her appearance. The actor wore a gorgeous saree with little jewellery.

    Deepika Padukone will give an award at the presentation, however it is unclear which category. Variety reported that other presenters included Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, and Taylor Russell. This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had the most Oscar nominations with 13.

    Deepika responded to the news on her Instagram stories a few days ago, writing, 'Gratitude.' The actor drew everyone's attention last year when she appeared at the Oscars to introduce RRR's song Nattu Nattu.

    Deepika was last seen in Fighter, when she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Siddharth Anand directed the airborne action thriller, which opened in cinemas on January 25.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
