DDCA Director Shyam Sunder Sharma strongly backed Virat Kohli, calling him 'Bindas Badshah' and dismissing criticism. He also took a swipe at Delhi Capitals' inconsistent IPL 2026 run, suggesting the team needs prayers to secure a victory.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sunder Sharma strongly backed Virat Kohli, dismissing criticism around the star batter while also taking a swipe at Delhi Capitals' inconsistent run after their thrashing by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 clash on Monday night.

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'Delhi's stars are not aligned'

Speaking to ANI after the match, Sharma remarked on Delhi's fluctuating performances, saying the side appeared to be struggling with fortune as much as form. "When Delhi scores 265, they end up losing. When they fail to reach even 100... their stars are not aligned. They need to get some rituals or prayers done to secure a victory," he said.

Highlighting the frenzy around the match, Sharma said he had rarely seen such intense demand for tickets in his decades-long association with the sport. "In my 40 years of experience, I have never witnessed such pressure regarding match tickets as I did for this game," he added.

'Bindas Badshah, Betaaj Badshah'

The DDCA official, however, reserved his highest praise for Kohli, rejecting claims that the veteran batter is past his prime. "For those who say Virat is 'finished', he is going to be playing for at least another five years. He is the 'Bindas Badshah, Betaaj Badshah," Sharma said.

He went on to describe Kohli as unparalleled in the modern era, attributing his stature not just to performances but also to his immense popularity. "There has never been a greater player than him. It is only out of humility that he refers to others as seniors. In reality, there is no player greater. Just look at the magnitude of his fan following," Sharma added.

RCB thrash DC; Kohli completes 9000 IPL runs

During the DC vs RCB clash, Kohli became the first player to complete 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Virat achieved this milestone during his side's match against DC at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started.

Virat finished off an easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

Delhi suffered a one-sided loss to the defending champions RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table. (ANI)