Badshah apologises for ‘Sanak’, says will change it after backlash over ‘objectionable’ lyrics on Shiva

Rapper Badshah's most recent single, "Sanak," has more than 22 million views but has drawn criticism for its explAicit lyrics and use of Lord Shiva's name, "Bholenath." The musician wrote a letter of apology to his followers for "hurting religious sentiments."

Badshah has apologised after a police complaint was made against him in Indore for using the word "Bholenath" and other allegedly "obscene words" in his song "Sanak". He sought forgiveness for hurting his fans' feelings in a post on Instagram on Monday, April 24. Check out the post here:

His post was captioned: "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

As per reports, a senior priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple reprimanded Badshah for the song's explicit lyrics and use of Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath). He further demanded that the singer apologises for "hurting religious sentiments" and take God's name off of Sanak.

The post went to say: "In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms; I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection,"

Personal front: According to media sources, Badshah and Isha will marry soon. The rapper was previously wed to Jasmine, and the two are parents to Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.

