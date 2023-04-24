Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Badshah apologises for ‘Sanak’, says will change it after backlash over ‘objectionable’ lyrics on Shiva

    Rapper Badshah's most recent single, "Sanak," has more than 22 million views but has drawn criticism for its explAicit lyrics and use of Lord Shiva's name, "Bholenath." The musician wrote a letter of apology to his followers for "hurting religious sentiments."

     

    Badshah apologises for 'Sanak', says will change it after backlash over 'objectionable' lyrics on Shiva
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Badshah has apologised after a police complaint was made against him in Indore for using the word "Bholenath" and other allegedly "obscene words" in his song "Sanak". He sought forgiveness for hurting his fans' feelings in a post on Instagram on Monday, April 24. Check out the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

    His post was captioned: "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone's sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla RACY Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks irresistible in black and white printed BOLD bikini

    As per reports, a senior priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple reprimanded Badshah for the song's explicit lyrics and use of Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath). He further demanded that the singer apologises for "hurting religious sentiments" and take God's name off of Sanak.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

    The post went to say: "In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms; I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection,"

    Personal front: According to media sources, Badshah and Isha will marry soon. The rapper was previously wed to Jasmine, and the two are parents to Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.

    ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee birthday bash: Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others up style element at party

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said vma

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Citadel star reveals how she will celebrate her 36th b'day RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Here's how Citadel star will celebrate her 36th b'day

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35 RBA

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her vma

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said RBA

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Heres how Eden Gardens became MS Dhoni Yellow Fortress for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: Here's how Kolkata's Eden Gardens became MS Dhoni's Yellow Fortress

    What is YUVAM 2023 that PM Modi will participate in Kerala? Will the BJP win over the youth? anr

    What is 'YUVAM 2023' that PM Modi will participate in Kerala? Will the BJP win over the youth?

    Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault meets his five children over lunch to groom them to run luxury empire Report gcw

    Bernard Arnault meets his five children over lunch to groom them to run luxury empire: Report

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said vma

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon