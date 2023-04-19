Debina Bonnerjee birthday bash: Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others up style element at party

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee celebrated her birthday at All Saints in Bandra on Tuesday. She got joined by actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their two daughters alongside many of their industry friends as well. Know more.

It was a night full of stars, fashion, and glamour at TV actress Debina Bonnerjee's birthday party, who turned 40 and brought in her birthday with a big bash at All Saints in Bandra. Here is how Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others arrived at the party and upped the style quotient with their trendsetting outfits.

Ankita Lokhande also made a stunning appearance at the birthday party. She looked ravishing in a light blue-colored one-piece ensemble attire with high slits on both sides and flaunted her toned legs from the daring outfit.

Renowned TV star and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actor Siddharth Nigam looked dashing in a white t-shirt and pants with white sports shoes at Debina Bonnerjee's birthday bash.

Gurmeet Choudhary looked happy and kept it casual in a black open shirt, black t-shirt, denim blue jeans, and braided dread-lock hairdo with their younger daughter Divisha who wore a cute white frock and looked adorable.

Munmun Dutta also made a stylish appearance at Debina Bonnerjee's birthday bash at All Saints in Bandra in a hot pink-colored one-shoulder top and dark blue pants.

At the birthday party, Gurmeet Choudhary looked stunning as he struck an adorable pose with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee.

In this picture, Gurmeet Choudhary shares a sweet kiss with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, as they celebrate her 40th birthday at All Saints in Bandra.

Ankita Lokhande made a stylish appearance at the birthday bash with her husband, Vicky Jain at the birthday bash. Her husband, Vicky Jain, looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

