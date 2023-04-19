Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Debina Bonnerjee birthday bash: Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others up style element at party

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    TV actor Debina Bonnerjee celebrated her birthday at All Saints in Bandra on Tuesday. She got joined by actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their two daughters alongside many of their industry friends as well. Know more.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It was a night full of stars, fashion, and glamour at TV actress Debina Bonnerjee's birthday party, who turned 40 and brought in her birthday with a big bash at All Saints in Bandra. Here is how Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others arrived at the party and upped the style quotient with their trendsetting outfits.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ankita Lokhande also made a stunning appearance at the birthday party. She looked ravishing in a light blue-colored one-piece ensemble attire with high slits on both sides and flaunted her toned legs from the daring outfit.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned TV star and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actor Siddharth Nigam looked dashing in a white t-shirt and pants with white sports shoes at Debina Bonnerjee's birthday bash.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Gurmeet Choudhary looked happy and kept it casual in a black open shirt, black t-shirt, denim blue jeans, and braided dread-lock hairdo with their younger daughter Divisha who wore a cute white frock and looked adorable.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Munmun Dutta also made a stylish appearance at Debina Bonnerjee's birthday bash at All Saints in Bandra in a hot pink-colored one-shoulder top and dark blue pants.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    At the birthday party, Gurmeet Choudhary looked stunning as he struck an adorable pose with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee. Gurmeet Choudhary looked dapper in a black open shirt, black t-shirt, denim blue jeans, and braided dread-lock hairdo. At the same time, Debina Bonnerjee looked pretty in a short white ensemble outfit.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In this picture, Gurmeet Choudhary shares a sweet kiss with his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, as they celebrate her 40th birthday at All Saints in Bandra.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ankita Lokhande made a stylish appearance at the birthday bash with her husband, Vicky Jain at the birthday bash. At the same time, Ankita looked ravishing in a light blue-colored one-piece ensemble attire with high slits on both sides and flaunted her toned legs from the daring outfit. Her husband, Vicky Jain, looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mahhi Vij looks stunning in an orange-colored puff-sleeved short dress at the star-studded birthday bash of Debina Bonnerjee at All Saints.

