    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's team are set to unveil the film's title track. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film Bade Miya Chote Miyan will soon hit theatres. The action film promises to be a visual delight for fans and moviegoers alike. The trailer for the film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, is expected to be released shortly. But first, Akshay Kumar revealed a preview for the title song, which thrilled everyone.

    On Sunday, Akshay Kumar took to his X (previously Twitter) page to share a video of him and Tiger Shroff swaying to a lively tune, accompanied by passionate background dancers. Tiger Shroff displayed his muscles as Akshay Kumar showed off his moustache. Towards the end of the video, Tiger and Akshay exchange a fist bump. Akshay Kumar said in a caption that the title tune would be released on Monday, "Bade dhamake ke ek din pehle, ek chota sa teaser #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Teaser out now: youtu.be/ZB43rOUqjc4 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTitleTrack out tomorrow. # BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024”

    Meanwhile, the trailer for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened with footage of a terrorist attack on Indian military soldiers. It then featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in their army avatars fighting terrorism and issuing a harsh warning, "Bachke rehna, Hindustan hai hum". It also showed a peek of Prithviraj Sukumaran. He was observed wearing long hair and a mask over his face while dressed in black leather.

    David Dhawan directed the original film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda played the lead parts, and it was released in 1998. On the other side, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was unveiled in February 2023. The film, directed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, is expected to be the greatest blockbuster of 2024. Prithviraj Sukumaran recently appeared in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

