OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas and her husband Tayo Ricci, who is also her stepbrother, recently announced they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news in an intimate Instagram video, which included their first child, a daughter, and a sonogram. They married in September 2023 and welcomed their first daughter in December 2024.

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas and her husband, Tayo Ricci, recently shared the joyous news that they are expecting their second child. The announcement holds particular interest for their followers, as Ricci is also Vas's stepbrother.

The couple, known for their unconventional relationship, made their pregnancy announcement via an intimate video posted on Instagram. The heartwarming footage featured their first child, a daughter, alongside a sonogram, confirming the impending arrival. The emotional caption accompanying their post, 'We couldn't keep this a secret any longer...', quickly garnered attention across social media platforms.

From Step siblings to Spouses: Their Unique Love Story

The foundation of Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci's relationship began during their teenage years. They first met in Melbourne, Australia, when their parents started a relationship, leading to their families blending and making them step siblings. The couple has consistently clarified that despite their family ties, they are not blood-related, addressing common public misconceptions.

Expanding Their Family: From One to Two

The couple's family began to grow with the birth of their first daughter, Silva, who was welcomed in December 2024. Now, Scarlet and Tayo are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child. The recent Instagram announcement not only confirmed the pregnancy but also gave followers a glimpse into their shared excitement, showing Vas rubbing her baby bump and sharing a tender kiss with Ricci.

While the gender of their second child has not yet been revealed, the couple continues to share updates on their social media platforms, inviting their followers to join them on their unique family journey. Scarlet Vas, known for her presence as an OnlyFans model, has consistently used her platform to highlight their unconventional yet loving family dynamic.

Navigating Public Perception and Transparency

From the outset, Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci's relationship has been under public scrutiny, attracting both support and criticism. The couple has been transparent about their origins, reiterating that they met as teenagers when their parents became involved, and that they are not blood-related. This clarification is a direct response to some public comments that have branded their relationship as "weird" or "gross."