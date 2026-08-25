- Home
- Entertainment
- Soha Ali Khan Reveals She Learnt THIS Parenting Rule From Her Mother Sharmila Tagore; Read On
Soha Ali Khan Reveals She Learnt THIS Parenting Rule From Her Mother Sharmila Tagore; Read On
Soha Ali Khan has one parenting rule she refuses to compromise on: daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s bedtime. The actor says the 8 pm routine is partly inspired by a lesson she learned from her mother, Sharmila Tagore
Soha Ali Khan’s 8 PM Bedtime Rule For Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan may be willing to negotiate on several aspects of parenting, but bedtime is where she draws the line.
In a recent video interview with Tweak India, the actor opened up about raising her eight-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and revealed the one parenting rule she continues to stand by despite people around her having different opinions.
"Everything is up for negotiations these days," Soha said while discussing her parenting non-negotiables. However, she added that she continues to "fight" for one particular rule - getting Inaaya to bed at around 8 pm.
Soha admitted that her family and friends have eventually accepted the routine. She even joked that some people feel she gets "a bit crazy" when it is time for Inaaya to go to bed. But the actor has remained firm about it.
For Soha, maintaining an early bedtime is important enough that she does not want social plans or other commitments to regularly interfere with Inaaya's sleep schedule.
The actor also tries to maintain a sleep routine for herself. She said she aims to go to bed around 10:30 pm, although she acknowledged that it does not happen every day.
The Sharmila Tagore Parenting Lesson Soha Still Follows
Soha's preference for a structured routine is also influenced by her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.
Sharmila Tagore raised three children while building a highly successful career in Hindi cinema. According to Soha, one of the important parenting lessons she learned from her mother was the value of maintaining a schedule for children.
For Soha, a routine is about more than simply ensuring that a child follows a timetable.
She believes knowing where a child is likely to be and what they are likely to be doing at a particular time can also give a parent a sense of reassurance.
Interestingly, Soha revealed that Sharmila Tagore herself was strict about the 8 pm bedtime rule when Soha was growing up.
That childhood experience appears to have stayed with Soha and influenced the way she approaches parenting Inaaya today.
Soha Wants Inaaya To Read Before Watching TV
Bedtime is not the only habit Soha Ali Khan is particular about.
The actor is also keen to encourage Inaaya to develop a love for reading. One of her strategies is to make television time dependent on completing a book.
Soha shared that she sometimes tells her daughter, "Inaaya, until you read this book, you can't watch TV."
She is also realistic about the challenges of getting children to develop new habits. Soha admitted that parents sometimes have to incentivise or even bribe their children to encourage them to do something they may not naturally enjoy.
For her, however, the larger goal is to make reading a regular part of Inaaya's life.
Soha also believes that parents need to lead by example. Simply telling children to read may not always work, she suggested. Parents also need to become role models and practise the habits they want their children to develop.
Soha Ali Khan’s Parenting Philosophy
Soha's comments offer a glimpse into a parenting style built around consistency, routines and leading by example.
Her 8 pm bedtime rule, efforts to encourage reading and emphasis on setting an example all reflect her belief that children benefit from clear boundaries.
There is also a generational connection to her approach. A bedtime rule that Sharmila Tagore followed while raising Soha has now become one of the routines Soha wants to maintain for Inaaya.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.