Soha Ali Khan may be willing to negotiate on several aspects of parenting, but bedtime is where she draws the line.

In a recent video interview with Tweak India, the actor opened up about raising her eight-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and revealed the one parenting rule she continues to stand by despite people around her having different opinions.

"Everything is up for negotiations these days," Soha said while discussing her parenting non-negotiables. However, she added that she continues to "fight" for one particular rule - getting Inaaya to bed at around 8 pm.

Soha admitted that her family and friends have eventually accepted the routine. She even joked that some people feel she gets "a bit crazy" when it is time for Inaaya to go to bed. But the actor has remained firm about it.

For Soha, maintaining an early bedtime is important enough that she does not want social plans or other commitments to regularly interfere with Inaaya's sleep schedule.

The actor also tries to maintain a sleep routine for herself. She said she aims to go to bed around 10:30 pm, although she acknowledged that it does not happen every day.

The Sharmila Tagore Parenting Lesson Soha Still Follows

Soha's preference for a structured routine is also influenced by her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore raised three children while building a highly successful career in Hindi cinema. According to Soha, one of the important parenting lessons she learned from her mother was the value of maintaining a schedule for children.

For Soha, a routine is about more than simply ensuring that a child follows a timetable.

She believes knowing where a child is likely to be and what they are likely to be doing at a particular time can also give a parent a sense of reassurance.

Interestingly, Soha revealed that Sharmila Tagore herself was strict about the 8 pm bedtime rule when Soha was growing up.

That childhood experience appears to have stayed with Soha and influenced the way she approaches parenting Inaaya today.