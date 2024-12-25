Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read

Varun Dhawan’s latest action-packed entertainer, Baby John, has hit theatres on Christmas, offering fans a blend of drama, action, and emotion. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, and directed by Kalees, the movie is a remake of Atlee Kumar's Theri. Atlee, who now serves as the writer and producer, has added his signature flair to the project

Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Baby John, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, has finally released in cinemas on Christmas Day. Directed by Kalees, the movie is a remake of Atlee Kumar's blockbuster Theri. Interestingly, this time, Atlee has taken on the roles of writer and producer for the project.

As the film made its worldwide debut, early viewers of the morning shows shared their reviews across social media platforms. A significant buzz surrounds Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, which has intrigued fans further. For those planning to watch Baby John, exploring social media reactions may provide a glimpse of the audience's reception.

A user named Anjani Putra described the film as a "cinematic masterpiece," noting its blend of emotions, action, and storytelling. The user specifically highlighted Varun Dhawan's performance as exceptional and deemed the film a must-watch.

Another user appreciated Salman Khan’s cameo, particularly his action sequences, while humorously questioning the title "Agent Bhai Jaan" given to his character.

Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh called the movie a "hardcore mass entertainer," praising its action sequences and powerful moments, despite relying on a familiar formula. He emphasized Varun Dhawan’s strong performance in his mass-action avatar.

Another netizen lauded Atlee’s ability to showcase Salman Khan’s star power effectively on the big screen, calling his cameo performance remarkable.

Rohit Pathak, another reviewer, labeled the movie as a "high-octane mass action extravaganza" with captivating visuals and electrifying background music. He commended Varun Dhawan’s brilliance in the lead role and Salman Khan’s explosive cameo in the climax, predicting that the film has all the elements to be a blockbuster.

With such varied responses, Baby John has emerged as a major topic of discussion among cinema enthusiasts this festive season. Whether for its lead performances or the much-talked-about cameo, the film continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

