Allu Arjun Stampede case: Hyderabad Police warns against misinformation regarding case; Read on

Hyderabad Police have issued a warning against the spread of false information and misleading videos related to the tragic stampede outside Sandhya Theatre during the Pushpa 2 premiere. A case has been filed against actor Allu Arjun after his surprise appearance allegedly triggered the incident

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

Hyderabad Police have issued a stern warning against the spread of misinformation and misleading videos related to the recent stampede incident outside Sandhya Theatre. A case has been filed against actor Allu Arjun after his surprise appearance at the Pushpa 2 premiere at the venue, which reportedly triggered a stampede that led to the death of a woman. Investigations are ongoing, but several videos from the incident have been circulating online, accompanied by various claims from social media users.

Addressing the viral videos, the Hyderabad Police stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone sharing false information or misleading content on social media about the Sandhya Theatre stampede. They clarified that some individuals had posted videos suggesting that the stampede occurred before Allu Arjun’s arrival, which was false. The police emphasized that they had already released an official video outlining the facts known through their investigation, and such misleading videos were being posted intentionally to misinform the public.

The police further stated that anyone spreading false information with the intent to defame the police department would face serious legal consequences. They assured that the case, which had resulted in the tragic death of a woman and the injury of a child, was being handled with the utmost commitment. They also cautioned against questioning the investigation based on fabricated content.

